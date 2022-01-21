Barcelona Have Tough Decision To Make on Ansu Fati: Report

Barcelona have been left with a tough decision to make on Ansu Fati after the striker was forced off through injury during the team’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic at San Mames on Thursday, January 20.

Fati only arrived as a substitute but couldn’t finish the game after picking up a problem and looked visibly upset as he departed the pitch. Barca have now offered some details on Ansu’s injury but have not decided on a treatment plan yet and have also not given an indication of how long he will be out of action for.

[INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Ansu Fati on Friday confirmed that he has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg. In the coming days the treatment to be carried out will be decided. pic.twitter.com/cbJApTJ9Vo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2022

The lack of detail is because Barcelona are currently deciding whether or not Fati requires surgery to solve his latest injury problem, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

The report adds that at Barcelona “the doctors and the technicians would be in favor” of the player going under the knife, but the final decision rests with the teenager and his family.

Tests have “confirmed a hamstring tear in his left leg, with a zipper opening in the same scar from the previous injury.” The initial estimate is that Fati will need 6-8 weeks to recover but if he has surgery it will be more like 3 months.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Asks For Reinforcements: Report

Fati’s latest injury setback has seen Barcelona coach Xavi ask the club for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window ahead of the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The coach thinks a goalscoring center-forward is “essential” and would also like to bring in a wide player who can feature on either flank, as reported by Lluis Miguelsanz at Diario Sport.

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata remains Xavi’s “priority” but will not be an easy target to attain. Barca still need to make space on the wage bill to bring in new players, while Juve boss Massimilano Allegri has said Morata will not leave in January.

Much may depend on what happens with Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman forward has been told by director of football Mateu Alemany to leave the club immediately after failing to agree a contract extension but it remains to be seen if he will be offloaded before the window closes at the end of the month.

Xavi Does Have Attacking Options

Xavi does have plenty of attacking options even if his club can’t strengthen in the current transfer window. Barca have been plagued by injuries throughout the current campaign but have most of their attacking players now full fit and available.

Martin Braithwaite made his return from knee surgery in the defeat to Athletic and joins Luuk de Jong, Ferran Torres, Dembele, Ez Abde, Ferran Jutgla, and Memphis Depay as options.

De Jong has been widely derided since joining Barca on loan from Sevilla but has impressed in 2022 with three goals in three games and now looks set to stay for the the season with the Catalan giants.

Much will also be expected from new signing Ferran Torres. The attacker has arrived from Manchester City and scored an impressive debut goal for Barcelona in the defeat to Athletic.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Hit by Fresh Injuries to Ansu Fati and Pedri



