‘He’s a Star:’ Xavi Praises Barcelona Teen After Betis Win

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for 19-year-old striker Ansu Fati after the youngster came off the bench and scored in the team’s 2-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, May 7.

Fati’s goal was his sixth of the season and his first since he returned after four months out through injury. The win means Barcelona secured a place in the top four and have qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Xavi was asked about Fati after the win at the Benito Villamarin and made it clear just how highly he rates the teenage Spain international, as reported by Marca.

“We started him on the left today but we know we can play anywhere,” he said. “We wanted him to cut inside, but if he has two chances, he scores one, he is dangerous in the box. There are some players who are very good but I think he is just a star.”

Former Barcelona player Marc Bartra equalized for Real Betis after Fati’s opener but Jordi Alba popped up with a brilliant volley in stoppage time to secure all three points for the visitors in an entertaining game in Seville.

Alba Praises Ansu Fati

Match-winner Alba also praised Fati after the game. The veteran left-back spoke about how happy the Barcelona players were to see Fati back on the scoresheet after another long spell out with injury.

“Ansu is still a kid, very young, but he’s got the gift of goals. The other day he didn’t get any chances, today the first or the second chance it was a goal,” he said. “A little kid who is going to give us a lot, he gives great value to the side. We are really happy, he’s suffered a lot.”

Alba also went on to speak about his match-winning strike. The Spain international now has 10 assists and two goals for Barcelona in La Liga in 2021-22, a fine return for a defender.

“I saw it very clearly but it went in nicely. These chances, they can go in, or go over the bar,” he explained. “Today I gave it everything I had. It was just about the last move of the game, and for us the result was fabulous.”

Xavi Hails Improving Barcelona

Xavi also spoke about how his team have improved this season since he took over from Ronald Koeman at the end of 2021. Barcelona have enjoyed wins over teams including Real Madrid, Atletico, Villarreal and now Betis which has pleased the manager.

“Maybe in November we would have lost this game, or conceded another goal, but we were able to take the lead twice,” he said. “We’ve beaten the top 10 in La Liga, in this second round of games, despite a few poor results against Cadiz and Rayo. That’s why we are competing near the top. We still need to improve but we have been able to be a competitive side. We can do things, we are at least competitive, we have character, personality. We have a winning personality in the squad and that’s why we are where we are. We have beaten all the sides in the top 10 and that’s very positive.”

Barcelona are back in action on Tuesday, May 10 when Celta Vigo visit the Camp Nou. The fixture is Barcelona’s penultimate home La Liga game of the current campaign.

