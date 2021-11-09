Hilarious Video of Xavi ‘Meeting’ Barcelona Stars Goes Viral [WATCH]

Barcelona fans were out in force to welcome club legend Xavi back to the Camp Nou on Monday, November 8 and have also been enjoying his appointment as first-team coach on social media.

A hilarious video imagining Xavi’s first meeting with his new players at Barcelona has gone viral. Twitter user Skibiri adapted a sketch of a meet and greet with President Barack Obama from Comedy Central’s ‘Key & Peele’ program into a funny imagining of Xavi’s first day at Barca.

He fet això que no podia faltar el meet nd greet de Xavi pic.twitter.com/QSK6ReZPnz — Skibiri (@skibiribobz) November 8, 2021

The video has already received thousands of likes and shares on Twitter. It’s also worth watching until the end where there’s a clear snub for striker Luuk de Jong amid speculation the new coach has already decided the Dutchman is not in his plans at the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport.

Xavi’s First Day at Barcelona

Xavi did indeed meet with his new players on Tuesday, November 9 as he began work in earnest at the Camp Nou. Barcelona showed the scenes in the dressing room at the club’s training ground.

The new coach then took his first training session out on the pitch, although he was without a host of players due to injuries and international callups.

🙌 Xavi's first speech with the players pic.twitter.com/fPLutgHtQY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2021

Barca confirmed the absences had allowed youngsters Arnau Comas, Mika Mármol, Álvaro Sanz, Ez Abde, Ferran Jutglà, Antonio Aranda, and Ilias Akhomach a chance to train with the first team

Injured trio Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez sat out the session but were spotted watching the new manager’s first workout on the sidelines at the Ciutat Esportiva.

👀 @3gerardpique, @ericgm3 and Nico didn't want to miss out on Xavi's first training session! pic.twitter.com/Ze1rMOjk2J — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2021

Xavi Already Making Changes

Xavi may have only just arrived at the club but has wasted no time in making changes behind the scenes. The 41-year-old has already sacked fitness coach Albert Roca and chief physio Juanjo Brau, as reported by Diario Sport.

There are also plans to bring back Dr Ricard Pruna to join the medical staff. Pruna was head of medical services for 25 years before leaving in September 2020 but currently works in the United Arab Emirates.

The departures come amid an injury crisis at the Camp Nou so far in 2021-22. The Catalans lost Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez to injury against Celta last time out.

The trio join key players such as Segio Aguero, Pique, Sergio Roberto, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest, and Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines currently and Xavi spoke about the situation at his unveiling, as reported by ESPN.

It’s worrying,” he said. “We have to see what the problem is and find solutions. It’s a task for the medical department. We have an idea, but we must speak with the president. We have to get players back.”

Xavi will need his key players back if he is to turn things around quickly at Barcelona. He takes over a team down in ninth place in La Liga, without a win in four league games, and already 11 points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

