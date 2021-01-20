Barcelona Hit By Fresh Sergino Dest Injury Blow

Barcelona confirmed Wednesday that right-back Sergino Dest is out of action with a thigh injury.

MEDICAL NEWS | @sergino_dest has right thigh discomfort pic.twitter.com/ePrpuFKZjY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 20, 2021

The 20-year-old USMNT defender was forced off at half-time of Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Athletic in Seville and replaced by Oscar Mingueza.

Dest will now miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Cornella because of the problem, although Barca have yet to confirm how much time they expect the defender to miss.

The American’s injury leaves Barca short of options on the right side of defense with Sergi Roberto also still sidelined. Mingueza looks the most likely player to come in against Cornella.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Koeman Discusses Dest Injury

Coach Ronald Koeman offered an update on Dest’s injury at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of the match. The Dutchman admitted he was unsure if Dest would be back in time for Sunday’s La Liga trip to Elche but did have encouraging news on Roberto.

With regard to Dest yes it’s true he’s not available for tomorrow. I don’t know if he will be available for Sunday, we’ll see. Sergi Roberto is training individually again, maybe next week he can train with the group and then it’ll depend on how he feels physically. We will make those decisions later on. He’s working hard and doesn’t have a long way to go to get back.

Barca will also be without captain Lionel Messi for the games against Cornella and Elche after the Argentine was hit with a two-match ban following his red card in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan giants have appealed the decision.

Barca Begin Copa del Rey Campaign

The Barca boss also spoke about his team’s next match against Cornella. Thursday’s opponents play in the third tier of Spanish football but did spring a surprise in the last round of the Copa del Rey by knocking out Atletico Madrid.

Koeman warned his team that their local rivals will be no pushovers and to expect a tough game at the Camp Municipal de Cornella.

We know there are surprises in the Copa del Rey, it’s a Segunda Division B team playing at home on an artificial surface and we are not used to that. It’s a complicated match, for them it’s the game of the year, for us it’s the next game. We will prepare with seriousness, we have to get through this knockout stage because we’re Barca. But yes it’s a tough match and it depends a lot on the team’s attitude.

Barca head into the match after a disappointing defeat to Athletic in the Super Cup final and will need to bounce back quickly. The Copa del Rey arguably now represents the club’s best chance of a trophy this season.

Koeman is still expected to rotate his side for the match and could opt to hand some of his promising youngsters a chance. Alex Collado, Konrad de la Fuente, Ilaix Moriba, and Arnau Tenas all took part in first-team training on Wednesday and will be hoping for the opportunity to impress against Cornella.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Players Unhappy With Griezmann Comments: Report