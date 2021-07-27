Juventus Boss Hints At Move For Barcelona Outcast

Juventus boss Max Allegri has hinted that the club could be about to bring midfielder Miralem Pjanic back from Barcelona before the start of the new Serie A season.

Pjanic only arrived at the Camp Nou in summer 2020, in a curious transfer that saw Brazilian Arthur move the other way, but struggled to impress manager Ronald Koeman in his first season at the club and has been tipped to leave.

Allegri offered a hint that Juventus will bring in another player shortly and, while he did not name any names, his words were interpreted as meaning he was talking about Pjanic, according to Diario Sport.

“We have Cristiano [Ronaldo], who is great at shooting from distance, and [Paolo] Dybala, who is an excellent finisher closer to goal. One of these is right footed and the other is left footed,” he said. “We might also sign another right-footed player who is good at free kicks…we’re working on it.”

Barcelona Trying To Find Pjanic Solution

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has addressed the speculation over Pjanic’s uncertain future and has made it clear the Catalan giants are working hard to find a solution that suits all parties.

Both Pjanic and defender Samuel Umtiti appear surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, and Alemany acknowledged the duo’s lack of game time and admitted the club were looking at trying to find both players new clubs, as reported by Football Italia.

“Both have very important careers, but didn’t get much playing time last season,” he said. “We know the situation and are evaluating the possibility of finding them another club. They are the first to be interested in finding a team where they can play more regularly.”

Juventus could sign Pjanic on a two-year loan deal, according to Diario Sport. However, the Serie A side may have to offload midfielder Aaron Ramsey first before sealing a deal for Pjanic.

Pjanic Enjoying Pre-Season Game Time

Pjanic has been enjoying some rare game time in pre-season for Barcelona. The 31-year-old has featured in both of Barcelona’s friendlies so far against local rivals Nastic and Girona.

It’s a different story to last season where Pjanic only made six La Liga starts for Barcelona and complained about his lack of game time in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Marca.

“Should I play more? Yes, and that’s what I want,”he said. “Honestly, I don’t even understand the reason for this situation, it’s clear that I want to play a lot more. I know I can give a lot and when the coach calls me I always answer, I have done well and played good games, I don’t know what more I could do, I’m training well and I’m ready.”

Barca is due to head off to Germany for further pre-season games against Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg and Pjanic could be included in the squad. The team is due to fly out on Wednesday, July 28 with the first game against Stuttgart scheduled for three days later.

