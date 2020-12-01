Koeman Has Warning For Barcelona Over Messi Rest

Ronald Koeman has opted to rest Lionel Messi again for Barcelona’s Champions League match against Ferencvaros but has warned he may not get the opportunity to give his captain another breather for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

The Barcelona captain also sat out Barcelona’s last group game against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine. The team won 4-0 without the Argentine and booked their place in the knockout stages of Europe’s elite competition.

Koeman has therefore opted to rest Messi, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Philippe Coutinho for Wednesday’s match and is expected to name a much-changed line-up to give his fringe players some rare game time.

Koeman Talks Messi Decision

The Dutchman was asked about the decision to rest Messi again in his pre-match press conference and admitted he may not have the luxury of leaving the 33-year-old out in the future out due to the congested nature of the season.

Firstly it’s not something that’s common. In this season’s calendar there have been some moments when Leo can rest. For me that’s the match against Kiev and also tomorrow. I want to give opportunities to other players and the game on Saturday is very important. Starting tomorrow, there is no more rest. He always likes to play and it’s good that he has this mentality. I spoke to him and asked him, but the final decision is up to the coach. I wanted to give him rest in Kiev and tomorrow, in the rest of the season he may not rest anymore because we play every three days. These are the only moments.

Messi has played in every single game for club and country so far in 2020-21 apart from the win over Dynamo Kiev. The captain’s only rest in La Liga has come in the 5-2 victory over Real Betis. Koeman started the Argentine on the bench but brought him on at half-time with the game tied at 1-1.

Koeman Wants Messi Booking Overturned

Koeman also spoke about the decision to book Messi for taking his shirt off after scoring in Sunday’s win over Osasuna. Referee Mateu Lahoz showed the Barca captain the yellow card after he removed his jersey and revealed a Newell’s Old Boys shirt as a tribute to Diego Maradona.

Lionel Messi was booked for the goal celebration he dedicated to Diego Maradona 😡 pic.twitter.com/9zNAtwigTV — Goal (@goal) November 29, 2020

Barcelona will also be fined €3,000 for Messi’s goal celebration as it contravenes RFEF and FIFA rules, according to The Independent. Koeman was asked about the incident and made his feelings on the matter crystal clear.

We know the rules of taking off a shirt is a yellow card. On the other hand everyone knows why he did it to remember Diego Maradona and I think we need to understand that. But it’s not my decision. If it was mine I would take it off.

The club will appeal Messi’s yellow card and hope to get what was their captain’s third booking of the season overturned, according to Sport.

Messi will now return to action on Saturday in La Liga against Cadiz at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza. The newly-promoted side have started life back in the top flight strongly and enjoyed a shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid in October.

