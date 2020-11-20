Koeman Names Barcelona Squad for Key Atletico Match

Ronald Koeman has named a 21-man squad for Barcelona’s key La Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Philippe Coutinho is back in the squad for the first time since October’s defeat to Real Madrid after recovering from a hamstring problem and will be hoping for a place in the starting XI.

However, there is no place for Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti or Ansu Fati who are all sidelined through injury. Barcelona B goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, and center-back Oscar Mingueza have been called up as defensive cover.

Barcelona head into the match already six points behind Atletico in the table, and Koeman told a pre-match news conference it is a match his team really can’t afford to lose.

It’s an important match we need to get a good result from. It’s important for our way of thinking and because of the points. The league is very long, lots of things can happen, they are a big team, a great team that fight every season to win titles and what’s more they are competitive. We need to be in a good position and play well to beat them. We know it’s a complicated match but we have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We can alk about the players they have, but we also have some important players who are fit to play. We hope to play a good match.

How Will Barcelona Line Up Against Atletico?

Barcelona’s injury problems mean Koeman has few options in his defense for Saturday’s match. Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet should be the center back pairing with Jordi Alba at left-back. Koeman must then choose between Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest for the right-back slot.

Miralem Pjanic should replace the injured Busquets in midfield. The 30-year-old is expected to finally make his first La Liga start for the club alongside Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong.

Captain Lionel Messi is expected to lead the team out, after only being a substitute last time out against Real Betis, while Antoine Griezmann is also expected to get the nod in attack. Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Coutinho, and Francisco Trincao are all options for the final spot in Koeman’s starting XI.

Another Landmark For Messi

Saturday’s game will see Messi notch yet another landmark in his career. The Argentina international will make his 800th appearance for Barcelona if, as expected, he features against Atletico.

Messi has played a total of 741 competitive matches and 58 friendlies since making his debut in November 2003. He has managed 561 wins and just 89 defeats in those 799 games. The Barcelona captain has also managed a staggering 677 goals, as reported by Sport.

Messi is also closing in on another record. The Argentine has 640 competitive goals for Barca and is just three away from equalling Brazil legend Pele’s landmark of 643 goals for a single club.

The Barcelona captain was the match-winner the last time the Catalan giants played Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga. The Argentine stuck a brilliant winner in the 86th minute to send Barca home with all three points.

