Koeman Responds to Xavi Return Rumors, Talks Barcelona Future

Ronald Koeman discussed his future at Barcelona and responded to rumors club legend Xavi could return and replace him at the helm at a press conference on Tuesday.

Xavi’s name has cropped up regularly in the run-up to the club’s presidential elections, which will be held on Sunday, but Koeman told reporters he is not too worried about the constant speculation.

No, I’m not worried about that. I have a contract. Once we know who the new president is, of course we’ll talk. They will show their plans, but right now we are focused on the game tomorrow which is more important than the presidential debates. We know each has their own story to tell and names will come up. It doesn’t worry me.

Joan Laporta is the current favorite to win the election and become Barcelona president for a second time. Rafa Yuste, part of Laporta’s team, has said Koeman currently has their full confidence, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Koeman Doesn’t Regret Barcelona Move

Koeman has had to cope with a lot since taking over from Quique Setien and signing a two-year deal at the Camp Nou in what has been another chaotic season for the Catalan giants.

The club has huge debts which makes signing new players to strengthen the team difficult, while the future of captain Lionel Messi remains uncertain with the Argentine out of contract in the summer.

Koeman spoke about his time in charge and insisted he is not lacking in motivation and will continue to give his all for the club until his time is up.

All clubs go through difficult times. Of course, it’s true that many things have happened this season. I think that the technical staff have been working hard and we’re really happy with what they are doing. We are fighting to achieve great things. In the end what matters is what you do on the field, the unity you create in the dressing room. We know the problems we have, we must face them and try to solve them. I will give my maximum to Barca until the last day. It might be one year, five years or a few months. It’s out of my hands, the only thing I try to do is make Barca win. It is the same as when I got here, my motivation. I knew that coming here as a coach during Covid times was going to be difficult. The work of a coach in any club always goes through tough times. If I didn’t want this I would leave, go on holiday, but I want to be here. That’s my job and the job of the new president is to indicate the road to follow.

Will Koeman Stay?

Koeman’s future is one of many topics the club’s new president will need to address once he takes over The Dutch coach’s contract expires at the end of next season, and Barca are currently facing another trophyless campaign.

Barca remain in contention in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League but will need to produce big comebacks in all three competitions if they are to land silverware in 2020-21.

Koeman says he hasn’t spoken to anyone at the club yet about the future and will wait to see the outcome of the presidential elections before beginning talks.

Right now I haven’t spoken to anyone because I think we need to wait and see who is the new president and get to know his team, their plans, and after that we’ll talk. If I don’t see a clear future for me here then we will have a problem as I only have one more year of my contract.

The next few weeks could prove crucial when it comes to Koeman’s Barcelona future with the team facing key matches in all three competitions, starting on Wednesday when the Catalan giants face Sevilla in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

