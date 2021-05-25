Koeman’s Agent Offers Update On Barcelona Future After Talks

Ronald Koeman’s agent Rob Jansen has revealed details of the Dutchman’s talks regarding his future at Barcelona with club president Joan Laporta on Tuesday evening.

Jansen spoke to De Telegraaf and sounded optimistic that Koeman would see out his contract at Barcelona despite speculation he will be fired after a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Jansen said, “The feeling is positive. It’s even that good that Ronald might even stay longer (than 2021/22). But we are not this far yet, more conversations will follow.”

Koeman and Jansen met Laporta, Barcelona vice president Rafael Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany on Tuesday evening for talks which lasted just half an hour, according to Edu Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

No decision was made on Koeman’s future but further discussions are expected in the coming days. The Dutchman wanted to know if he still had Laporta’s trust, while the club insist that so far “all possible scenarios are open.”

Barcelona Target Flick Unveiled as Germany Boss

One of the issues regarding replacing Koeman is who could take over from the Dutchman at the Camp Nou. Laporta was rumored to have been interested in Bayern boss Hansi Flick, but the coach has been unveiled as the new manager of the Germany national team.

💬 "I'm really happy to be the new Germany head coach!" 🇩🇪 A familiar face returns, with Hansi #Flick signing a contract that includes the 2022 World Cup and EURO 2024 👉 https://t.co/GbuNEauUb4#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/94wqJI55ib — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 25, 2021

Flick has signed a contract with the national team until 2024. Other Barcelona targets have also renewed contracts recently. Club legend Xavi Hernandez has just put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Al Sadd, while Ajax boss Erik ten Hag signed an extension at the end of April.

Koeman may therefore end up seeing out his two-year contract due to a lack of credible alternatives to replace him at the Camp Nou. The 58-year-old has also made it clear he wants to continue at Barcelona, as reported by Sky Sports.

“We have agreed to talk at the end of the season,” he said. “It’s very important for a coach to work in a club where he has absolute confidence. If that’s the case, I can and I’d like to stay.”

Barcelona Rumors Point to Koeman Staying

Barca has, inevitably, been linked with several players ahead of the summer transfer window, but the latest rumors point to Koeman staying in charge at Barcelona.

Netherlands international Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum, who both worked with Koeman for the national team, continue to be rumored with a Camp Nou move this summer.

Wijnaldum’s agent met with Barcelona on Tuesday and the midfielder is now expected to complete a move to the Catalan giants on a three-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder could be joined by Depay at Barca. The forward will leave Lyon on a free transfer and complete a move to Barca as long as Koeman stays, according to Diario Sport.

If the two players do move to Barcelona they will also link up with international team-mate Frenkie de Jong who has enjoyed a strong second season at Barcelona under Koeman and has become a key figure for the Catalans.

