Barcelona President Talks Messi, Ilaix & Griezmann Futures

Barcelona president Joan Laporta offered an update on the future of several key players on Monday after unveiling Emerson Royal as the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Emerson has joined Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Memphis Depay in making the switch to the Camp Nou and will compete for the right-back slot next season with Sergino Dest.

Laporta welcomed the Brazilian to the club but was subsequently asked about a host of other first-teamers at a press conference following the defender’s unveiling.

One of the first questions was regarding Messi’s renewal. The Argentine was expected back for pre-season training on Monday but has yet to return as his new contract has not been signed.

Laporta remains confident the deal will be done and insists everything is on the right track. He said, “Things are going well. We are trying to resolve the issues that need to be resolved. They are important of course. But we are on it.”

The Barcelona president also could not confirm whether Messi would be part of the squad for Saturday’s Joan Gamper trophy match against Juventus at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, as reported by Marca.

Laporta Admits To Interest In Griezmann

The Barcelona president also spoke about Griezmann, who has been linked with a summer exit. The Frenchman could be sold to free up some space on the wage bill to make room for Messi’s renewal.

Laporta admits there has been interest in the World Cup winner but is not ruling out the possibility that Griezmann could stay and see out his contract at the Camp Nou that runs until June 2024.

“He has the coach’s trust and is a good professional,” he added. “It’s a situation we’re open to because there’s been interest in him. If the market doesn’t create a situation for him to leave, he has a contract here and we have to respect the contract.”

Ilaix Moriba To Leave?

However, Laporta had some far stronger words for Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba who could part ways with the club this summer. The teenager has been left out of pre-season with the first team as he is yet to renew his contract with the club.

Laporta made it clear that if the midfielder does not want to renew his deal, which expires in 2022, then he will be allowed to walk away from the Catalan giants, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“If you do not want to renew, we have other solutions. What we don’t want are players made at La Masia who don’t want to renew. The club is above all,” he added. “We cannot allow him to be promoted [to the first-team] and then leave. We won’t accept that with any player. If he wants to go and it’s because he has other options, he can leave the club.”

Moriba broke into the first-team last season under Ronald Koeman and looked set to have a big future at Barcelona. However, it would be no surprise now to see the youngster move on before the start of the new campaign.

Premier League side Chelsea has been linked with a move for Moriba. Barca is “certain” the Blues have made a “big offer” for the youngster to move “either now or in a year,” according to Diario Sport.

Talks are expected to resume, and there’s a feeling that Moriba would prefer to stay, with a final decision expected before Barca’s first game of the new La Liga season on August 15.

