Barcelona’s Latest La Masia Gem Dazzles With Wild Goal [WATCH]

Barcelona’s future looks to be in very safe hands with 14-year-old Lamine Yamal catching the eye with an incredible goal while playing for the club’s Cadet A youth side against Sabadell Juveniles.

The teenager’s effort was so impressive the club was happy to show it off in all its glory via the first-team’s official Twitter acount. High praise indeed for the club’s young No. 9 who looks a real talent.

The youngster also picked up an assist in the 4-2 win for his side. It’s worth noting that Yamal is playing against opponents who are “3-4 years older,” as highlighted by the fan account La Masia.

Yamal is one of the hottest properties at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and has been at the club since the age of five. Barcelona will be hoping that Yamal can become yet another player to come through the academy and go on to play a starring role for the first team.

Praise For Lamine Yamal

Yamal has already attracted plenty of praise despite his tender years. Diario Sport journalist Albert Roge has already made a big claim about the attacker. He wrote on Twitter back in 2019, “I keep repeating myself: Lamine Yamal is the best player that has played in 7-a-side football for Barça in years. He has it all.”

The youngster has also been likened to former captain Lionel Messi after impressing at the LaLiga Promises tournament in December 2019. Yamal’s goal against Real Betis was reminiscent of the Argentina international.

Diego Picó at Marca has described Yamal as having a “cheekiness and a level that is incredible for someone his age” and claimed the forward is “regarded as the club’s best prospect in their academy.”

Barcelona fans can look forward to hearing a lot more about the youngster in the coming years as he progresses through the academy. The teenager signed a new three-year contract with Barcelona in June 2021, as reported by Roge.

Game Time For Barcelona Youngsters

Yamal only need to look to the Barcelona first team for inspiration with young players very much in the spotlight currently. Teenager left-back Alejandro Balde made his La Liga debut against Granada on Monday, while 17-year-old Gavi also started and picked up his first assist for the Catalans.

There was also game time for Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and Yusuf Demir during the match with Koeman willing to trust his young stars.

Barcelona’s young players will be hoping for more game time this week with games against Cadiz, Levante, and Benfica still to come in the next seven days. Koeman could also be boosted by the return of yet another starlet.

Teenage forward Ansu Fati is set to return shortly after 10 months out on the sidelines through injury and should give the club a big boost. The attacker has already been handed Messi’s No. 10 shirt for the season in a big show of faith by the club.

