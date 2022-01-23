Ajax Defender ‘Pushing to Join Barcelona Next Week:’ Report

Barcelona are still hoping to bring in more players to strengthen the first-team squad before the close of the January transfer window despite the club’s ongoing financial problems.

Ajax left-back Nicolás Tagliafico is one player who has been regularly linked with a Camp Nou move and is “pushing” to join the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, the Eredivisie side are said to be asking for a permanent move, while Barcelona are only thinking about a loan. Tagliafico wants to join Barca “as soon as possible” and is hoping Ajax will sanction a temporary move.

Tagliafico has been at Ajax since 2018 but has struggled for game time in 2021-22, making just two league starts so far this season after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Ajax Boss Will ‘Fight’ To Keep Tagliafico

Yet it’s still not clear if a deal will be done. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has said he does not want to let Tagliafico leave and has made his stance crystal clear, as reported by Mike Verweij at De Telegraaf.

“We don’t want to let him go. I will definitely fight to keep him,” he said. “With him there, we have seven full-fledged defenders. Without him our staff becomes very thin. I certainly notice that it is also important for him that he also gets to play, but sometimes you end up in that situation due to certain circumstances, and then you have to exercise a certain professionalism.”

Tagliafico is said to be “angry” that a transfer has been blocked so far as the chance to move to a club like Barcelona does not come along too often, particularly at the age of 29.

Xavi Talks Barcelona Transfers

Barcelona manager Xavi has already confirmed the club is working hard on trying to bring in more players before the winter window closes. The coach told a pre-match press conference ahead of Barca’s game against Alaves that it won’t be easy to make signings.

“We are working on it, in various areas of the pitch. We have spoken about it with the entire staff and the board. I was very clear with what I think the team needs and we are working hard to bring some players in,” he said. “But what we want and what we can get, there’s some distance. So, let’s see, there are still a few days left and the salary cap and the registering of the players. We are going to try, we will try to bring some players in.”

Xavi wants to bring in a center-forward and a “left back on loan at low cost,” as reported by Diario Sport. The coach needs competition for Jordi Alba at left-back and does not think 18-year-old Alejandro Balde is quite ready for the first team yet.

Right-back Sergino Dest has also played on the left on occasion this season, while Alba was out injured, but has struggled for game time since Xavi arrived. Indeed it’s been reported the club are open to offers for the USMNT star.

