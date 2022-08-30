Barcelona Lose Highly-Rated Center-Back On Free Transfer

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday, August 30 that highly-rated young center-back Mika Marmol has left the Camp Nou on a free transfer and moved to FC Andorra.

The Catalan giants confirmed details of the transfer via the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona and FC Andorra have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Mika Mármol. The Club retains 50% of the rights to the Terrassa central and reserves a buyback option,” read a statement.

Marmol is yet another La Masia graduate to leave Barcelona in search of regular game time this season. Nico Gonzalez has moved to Valencia on loan, Oscar Mingueza has signed for Celta, and Riqui Puig has joined LA Galaxy.

Marmol Talks Barcelona Dream

Marmol was captain of the reserve team last year but had been tipped to make it into the first team. The 21-year-old is a left-sided center-back who can also play at left full-back.

Xavi did give Marmol his first-team debut last season against Getafe. The defender came on as a late substitute for Alejandro Balde and spoke about his delight after the match.

“This was a dream come true. It was only a few minutes but the most important thing is that this was my debut,” he said. “When you get called up, you always think you might get a few minutes, but it’s difficult to get them in a squad like the one at Barça. But all the work we do at Barça B is in the hope of getting a debut.”

However, it appears the recent arrivals of center-backs such as Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde have blocked Marmol’s path into the first team at Barcelona.

Marmol has therefore decided to move on after seeing his contract expire and no renewal offered. The defender has joined a club that plays in the second division but has many Barcelona connections.

FC Andorra are owned by defender Gerard Pique’s Kosmos company. The team are also managed by former Barcelona assistant coach Eder Sarabia, who worked under Quique Setien at the Camp Nou.

Ez Abde Next To Leave?

There are likely to be more Barcelona exits before the window closes on Thursday, September 1. Winger Ez Abde is another young player tipped to depart in search of regular minutes.

Real Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario has already confirmed his club are interested in signing the Morocco international. Abde is expected to sign a contract renewal until 2026 at the Camp Nou before heading out on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

A number of first-teamers are also facing uncertain futures in the final days of the summer transfer window as Barcelona’s summer overhaul continues.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to complete a permanent move to Premier League side Chelsea, while Barcelona are also thought to be willing to sell players including Memphis Depay and Sergino Dest if acceptable offers arrive.

