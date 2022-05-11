Luis Suarez Slams Coutinho Transfer Report As ‘Fake News’

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has blasted a report that he invited former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to his house and told him to sign Philippe Coutinho.

The Uruguyan called out the “false report” in Diario Sport on Instagram stories and insisted Bartomeu had never been to his house. He also added, “I can’t let them get away with this lie without denying it.”

Barca Buzz captured Suarez’s post on social media.

📲| Luis Suárez on instagram responding to @sport's article stating that he called then president Josep Maria Bartomeu to his house to show videos of Philippe Coutinho and convinced Barça to sign the Brazilian. pic.twitter.com/YbSdRO5vTU — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 11, 2022

Diario Sport had previously published the report on Wednesday, March 11 claiming Suarez had shown Bartomeu videos of Coutinho in an effort to convince him to sign the Brazilian. The post has subsequently been removed from the newspaper’s website.

Coutinho did sign for Barcelona for a club record fee in January 2018. However, the Brazilian has struggled to make an impact at the Camp Nou and is currently on his second loan spell away from the Catalans.

Coutinho Set To Leave Barcelona?

Yet Barcelona and Coutinho do look set to part ways shortly. The Catalans are ready to make the Brazil international’s loan move to Aston Villa permanent in a deal worth €20 million.

The Premier League side are now “working on final details” of the deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Coutinho has made 16 appearances for Villa since arriving on loan, scoring four times and contributing three assists.

Coutinho has already admitted that he missed playing in the Premier League and is glad to be back in the English top flight after his spell in La Liga, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I really like it here. I missed the Premier League and the people here. They treated me really well and I missed this. It’s good to be back here. The games here are so intensive so I like that type of game. I have to adapt again, I’m trying my best in training and I’m getting better from the intensity point of view. I think that’s the difference that I really like,” he said. “In Spain, it is a different type of game. In Barcelona, normally you would have more time with the ball, more control and those are the different things. I don’t want to live in the past, I’m here at a great club and I want to give my best and enjoy my football here.”

Suarez Also On The Move?

Suarez could also be on the move this summer after a enduring a tough season at Atletico Madrid. The striker has offered to return to Barcelona but the Catalans have made it clear the veteran is not currently an option they are considering.

The Uruguayan has only started 19 of Atletico Madrid’s 35 La Liga games so far in 2021-22. It’s been a difficult campaign for the Rojiblancos who started the 2021-22 as Spanish champions but are currently fourth and battling to secure Champions League football for next season.

Suarez is out of contract at Atletico at the end of the season, and it’s still not clear if the 35-year-old will be offered new terms or will walk away on a free transfer.

