Barcelona Make Decision on Memphis Depay & De Jong: Report

Barcelona have decided that Dutch attackers Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong will both see out the season at the Camp Nou following Ansu Fati’s latest injury setback.

There has been speculation that both players could depart before the close of the January transfer window as Barca seek to trim their wage bill and make room for new signings.

However, Barca now believe “that they cannot further weaken the attack” with Ansu injured again and Ousmane Dembele’s future also uncertain, as reported by Ferran Correas at Diario Sport.

The current situation means Xavi only has four senior forwards available currently in Ferran Torres, Martin Braithwaite, De Jong and Memphis and, unless something “unexpected” happpens, the Dutch duo will stay.

De Jong had struggled at Barcelona after arriving on loan at the start of season from Sevilla. A move to Cadiz had even been agreed but De Jong turned it down and coach Xavi now thinks the striker “can be useful to him at certain times.”

In contrast Memphis started the season well after joining on a free transfer. The Dutchman remains Barca’s leading goalscorer this season, with eight goals, but injuries have forced him onto the sidelines in 2022.

Ansu Still Deciding On Surgery

It’s still not known how long Fati will be out of action for with his hamstring injury, although the striker remains reluctant to undergo surgery on the issue.

The teenager and his family have met with the club’s doctors to discuss his treatment options and he has asked for more time to make a decision, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

Barca have advised Ansu to go under the knife as it’s the best option to avoid further relapses, but the striker has “many doubts” after needing four surgeries on a knee injury last season.

The Catalans have also informed their young star he would be “fully recovered in four months” but a more conservative treatment plan would see him miss just 8-10 weeks but run the risk of a possible relapse.

Barcelona Set For New Dembele Meeting?

Meanwhile, Dembele is set to meet Barcelona once again to discuss his future after being left out of the last two matchday squads against Athletic and Alaves as he has failed to agree a new contract.

Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, will meet with director of football Mateu Alemany in what is expected to be a “tense” meeting, according to Diario Sport. Dembele is said to be “very upset” at being left out of the team by Xavi.

The Frenchman and his agent insist the forward does want to continue, while Barca are also said to want to keep hold of the attacker. Yet the club is not willing to increase the current contract offer that is on the table.

It remains to be seen if any agreement can be found between the two parties in the last week of the transfer window, or if Barcelona will be able to offload Dembele if he does not renew.

