Barcelona Make Final Decision On Dembele’s Future: Report

Barcelona have come to a final decision on Ousmane Dembele’s future with the fit-again Frenchman heading towards the final 12 months of his contract at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have decided they will sell the forward if he does not agree a contract extension before the end of the season, according to Alfredo Martínez at Onda Cero.

Dembele’s current deal runs until the summer of 2022 but the 23-year-old is said to be in “zero hurry” to make a decision on his future. The forward was close to a move to Manchester United in the summer but a loan deal fell through.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dembele Enjoying His Football

There’s no doubt that Dembele has endured some tough times since moving to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The forward has been plagued by injury but has been back in action this season.

Dembele has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and picking up three assists. Question marks remain over whether he can finally stay injury-free but his performances have provided hope for the future.

The Frenchman also appears to have gained the trust of coach Ronald Koeman who has explained why Dembele is so important to his team, as reported by Marca.

Ousmane has been here for many years and has had a lot of bad luck with injuries. It is difficult for him to be at his best level. I hope he continues physically well, he is training well, happy. I like the player because he offers something different to [Antoine] Griezmann, [Francisco] Trincao or Leo [Messi]. He’s excellent in one-on-one situation and can play with both feet. Hopefully he continues at this level.

Dembele has featured regularly in recent weeks but will face more competition for a place in the team when teenager Ansu Fati returns from injury. The youngster underwent knee surgery in November and was ruled out for four months.

Barca’s Finances Under Scrutiny

Barca won’t be able to make any final decisions on contract extensions until a new president is installed and some hard decisions will have to be made with the club in a difficult financial position.

El Mundo has reported that Barcelona is “on the verge of bankruptcy” and has total debts of €1,173 million. The Catalan giants also reportedly owe €730m in short-term debts.

The report paints a pretty bleak picture of the club’s finances and adds that the club’s wage bill occupies 74 percent of the club’s total income. Barca have been hit financially hard by the coronavirus pandemic which will affect the club’s transfer dealings going forward.

Dembele is not the only player who is coming to the end of his Barcelona contract either. Captain Lionel Messi is out of contract in the summer and able to leave as a free agent, meaning Barca have some huge decisions to make in the coming months.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Hit Back at PSG Over Lionel Messi Transfer Talk