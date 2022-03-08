Barcelona Make Key Marc-Andre ter Stegen Decision: Report

Barcelona have made a key decision regarding goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and want to bring in a new stopper in the summer who can provide competition for the Germany international.

Ter Stegen is the undisputed No. 1 at Barcelona but has come under scrutiny this season for his performances for the Catalan giants. Back-up goalkeeper Neto is very much second choice and has only played twice this season.

Barca still believe 29-year-old Ter Stegen has “many good years” left in him at the Camp Nou but want a player who can battle with the German for the goalkeeping slot, as reported by Cristina Navarro at Marca.

The Catalan giants do have some names in mind when it comes to goalkeeping alternatives. Sevilla stopper Bono, Granada’s Luis Maximiano, and Ilan Meslier at Leeds United have all been mentioned, as reported by Gabriel Sans at Mundo Deportivo.

Barca have also considered Alban Lafont of Nantes, Genk’s Maarten Vandevoordt, and Fiorentina’s Polish stopper Bartłomiej Drągowski. Ter Stegen’s current Barcelona contract runs until June 2025 and contains a release clause set at €500 million.

Ter Stegen Defends His Barcelona Form

Ter Stegen was quizzed about his form for Barcelona this season ahead of the team’s Europa League last 16 playoff second leg against Napoli. The goalkeeper told a news conference he was happy with his performances despite receiving some criticism.

“People always have opinions and know more than the next man, they even know more than me,” he said. “I always try to give everything. If I was [playing] badly or out of form, I would not be on the pitch because I have a responsibility to myself, the team and the club. I am super good and I feel good [physically]. I am working hard and, as is the case with the team, the results will come.”

The German international also made it clear he has not been impressed with some of the coverage he has received from the media. Ter Stegen missed the first two games of the season after undergoing treatment on a knee injury but has been ever-present since.

“Some of you [in the media] have written articles to pour petrol on the fire, because you like doing that, I am sorry, but I know what I am doing well and what I am doing not so well, so I am relaxed,” he added. “There are a lot of things I can improve, like everyone, but I am working hard to try and help the team. I don’t give a lot of importance to what I am reading. I know everyone is entitled to their opinion, it is the job, it is football, it is what makes it interesting.”

Xavi Backs ‘Fundamental’ Ter Stegen

Xavi has also spoken out about Ter Stegen and has been happy to defend his goalkeeper from the criticism he’s received. The coach told reporters after Barca’s 3-2 win over Elche in December that he is a vital member of the team.

“For us, Marc is fundamental,” he said. “His commitment and dedication is excellent. At times, there are errors, we should improve in goal and he knows it, but his play with his feet is excellent. But there is no debate, he is one of the best in the world and he has to improve.”

Ter Stegen has been a key part of the starting XI since replacing Claudio Bravo but has certainly not looked at his best this season. Barca will be hoping some serious competition will help the goalkeeper rediscover his best form.

