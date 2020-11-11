Barcelona Keen to Sign Man Utd Wonderkid in January: Report

Barcelona could be set for a busy January transfer window and are keen to bring in one of Manchester United’s most promising young players.

According to Albert Roge at Sport, the Catalan giants would like to open negotiations with the Red Devils over a deal for highly-rated Spanish midfielder Arnau Puigmal.

The versatile 19-year-old is described as the “most outstanding player” in United’s Under-23 side and is their top scorer despite playing predominantly at right-back this season. Puigmal is also capable of playing in midfield or on the wing and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Barca could therefore look to bring in Puigmal for free next summer, but Roge reports the club would rather sign him in January. The idea would be that Puigmal could then go straight into Barcelona’s reserve team for the second half of the season.

Who is Arnau Puigmal?

Puigmal joined Manchester United from Barcelona’s local rivals Espanyol in the summer of 2017 on a three-year deal. The versatile youngster went on to make 16 appearances, scoring three times in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

United opted to use Puigmal at right-back the following season, but his campaign was disrupted by injury. However, he was also called up to the first-team squad for their Europa League clash against FC Astana in November 2019.

Puigmal has started the current season well with four goals and two assists in just six matches. A free-kick in Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal’s Under-23 side was particularly impressive.

It’s not clear yet if Manchester United plan to offer Puigmal a new contract, but he could be tempted to return to Spain after three years in England and head to the Camp Nou.

Koeman Talks Barcelona Transfer Plans

Manager Ronald Koeman has discussed Barcelona’s transfer plans and admits there could be some ins out outs when the transfer window reopens but concedes much depends on the club’s financial situation.

The Dutch coach told Mundo Deportivo that the club will try to bring in players to strengthen the squad if possible.

With [technical secretary] Ramon Planes we always talk about the future, who we can sign and where we need more, but knowing the club’s financial situation you can’t ask for much. If there are possibilities, we will try to find signings, yes.

Barcelona have certainly targeted young players in recent windows. Youngsters Pedri, Francisco Trincao, and Sergino Dest all arrived in the summer and have enjoyed plenty of game time already this season.

It seems a real shift in transfer policy from Barcelona who have seen recent big-money buys such as Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele all fail to consistently shine at the Camp Nou.

