Wild Scenes As Messi Gets Mobbed by Fans in Miami [WATCH]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been mobbed by supporters as he tried to leave a cafe in Miami, Florida. The 34-year-old is on vacation in the United States after helping Argentina win the Copa America in Brazil.

Messi was spotted on his way out of the cafe and was “besieged by a crowd” who all wanted a photograph of the Argentina international, according to TyC Sports. The Argentine also ended up needing security to help him “escape.”

Reporter Roy Nemer shared footage of Messi being shielded as he tries to make his way through the throng of supporters. Supporters replied to Nemer’s tweet sharing their concerns about Messi and also noting how there were very few people wearing masks.

Lionel Messi getting mobbed in Miami, Florida. This via TNT Sports. pic.twitter.com/YFkagjAzJ9 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 16, 2021

Messi is only visiting the United States but there are rumors the forward could end up seeing out his playing career in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. The captain is expected to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona shortly but may only play at the Camp Nou for two more years, according to Ferran Correas at L’Esportiu.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Laporta Offers Messi Update

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered another update on Messi amid speculation his contract renewal is “imminent.” The 59-year-old once again told reporters that everything is on track, as reported by Marca. He said, “Messi? The message is one of calm and patience. Sometimes you have to juggle. Everything is going well.”

Messi has agreed to take a “significant wage reduction” to prolong his stay at the Camp Nou, as reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN. The 34-year-old is expected back for pre-season “later in the summer” after taking a break following the Copa America.

Barca has already started pre-season training ahead of the team’s first La Liga fixture of the new season. The Catalan giants kick off the new campaign with a visit from Real Sociedad on August 15.

Messi Thrills 100-Year-Old Fan

Messi may not be back to work yet at Barcelona but he has still been busy delighting fans. The Argentine sent a video message to a very special fan who had been recording every single one of the forward’s goals during his career.

Don Hernán had meticulously kept note of all of Messi’s goals and when the Barca legend found out about the the story he got in touch with a classy message, as shown by ESPN.



100-year-old Don Hernán has recorded every single one of Lionel Messi's goals in his notebook. The story reached Messi and he decided to send him a special message. His reaction is everything ❤️ (via julian.mc98/IG) pic.twitter.com/N2nlzNi6br — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 15, 2021

He said, “Hello Hernan. Your story reached me. It seems crazy to me that you have been recording my goals and in that way, and that is why I wanted to send you a big hug and thank you for what you do, for all your follow-up work.”

The message clearly meant a lot to Hernan who replied, “I always followed you and I will follow you. Until the end, I will walk behind you.”

Hernan could be kept busy by Messi again next season. The Barcelona captain has finished the season as the top La Liga scorer for the last five seasons in a row and few would bet against him topping the charts again in 2021-22.

READ NEXT: New Barcelona Signing Shows Off Unusual Training Method [LOOK]