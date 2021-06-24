Messi Receives Birthday Surprise From Argentina Team [WATCH]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi received a surprise from his Argentina teammates on Thursday as he celebrated his 34th birthday while on international duty at the Copa America.

Messi and the squad are currently in Argentina for the tournament, which is taking place in Brazil, but still took time out to mark the captain’s big day in style. The Barcelona star shared a video on Instagram showing how his teammates surprised him by waking him up to sing Happy Birthday and hand him some gifts.

Messi was quick to offer his thanks to his teammates in the caption. He wrote, “Thank you very much for making me spend a special day even though I am not with the family whom I miss a lot at the moment.”

Argentina has already qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa America. Lionel Scaloni’s men play their final group game on Monday against Bolivia.

Happy Birthday Messages For Messi

There were also plenty of other birthday messages for Messi on Thursday. The Barcelona star’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo shared some photos of the couple together on his special day.

There was also a special message from Antonela and the couple’s three sons, “Happy Birthday my Love. We love you more every day !! You are everything to us, we miss you so much!”

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves also had a rather more cheeky message for the Argentine on his 34th birthday. The Brazilian wrote on Instagram, “I would like here to leave just the love and respect for you leomessi. The rest always in private. Congratulations on your birthday and always the best in your life !! (Here just to give you followers.”

Another of Messi’s former Barcelona teammates, Ronaldinho, also wrote a message on social media. The Brazilian said on Instagram, “Happy birthday my brother Leo Messi! I wish you all the best always, hope to see you soon.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Waiting On Messi

Barcelona also congratulated Messi on his birthday on social media but are still anxiously waiting news on the captain’s future with the 34-year-old out of contract at the end of the month.

🎆 Only the BEST celebrations for the BEST! Send Leo #Messi a Happy Birthday message (photos, videos, artwork) with the hashtag #Messi34! pic.twitter.com/mdjNG8dTSt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2021

President Joan Laporta had wanted to announce Messi’s contact extension on his birthday but a final agreement has still yet to be reached, according to Marca.

Yet Laporta is a man in a hurry and wants the deal wrapped up before the end of the month, as he does not Messi to be out of contract for a single day. The president has been “leading” the negotiations with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, and is “confident a deal can be struck.

It’s expected that Messi will sign a deal that will see him continue at Barcelona for another two years before heaing to Major League Soccer for a spell and also to work as an ambassador for the club. Messi will then head back to Barca to take up a non-playing role once he has finally hung up his boots.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Dazzles With Another Brilliant Nutmeg [WATCH]