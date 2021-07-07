Messi Ruthlessly Mocks Former Barcelona Teammate [WATCH]

Lionel Messi ruthlessly mocked former Barcelona teammate Yerry Mina during a tense penalty shootout between Argentina and Colombia in the semi-finals of the Copa America on Tuesday in Brazil.

Mina missed his spot-kick which prompted a huge reaction from Messi. The Argentina captain pumped his fists in delight and shouted, “Dance now, go on, dance now, dance now!” referring to how Mina had celebrated a winning penalty against Uruguay.

🗣 “Dance now, go on, dance now, dance now!” Lionel Messi reacts to Yerry Mina missing his penalty. Mina had danced after scoring the winning penalty for Colombia in the Quarter-Finals against Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/xlheQMszQb — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) July 7, 2021

Mina and Messi played together for Barcelona briefly in 2018. The center-back joined the Catalans from Palmeiras in January but was sold to Premier League side Everton just seven months later.

Argentina went on to win the match 3-2 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw after extra-time. The victory sets up a final date against hosts Brazil at the Maracanã Stadium on Saturday.

Messi Plays Through The Pain

Messi continued the fine form he’s shown at the tournament with an assist for Lautaro Martinez for Argentina’s goal. The captain also played the match despite receiving a hefty challenge to his ankle which caused some damage, as shown by reporter Roy Nemer.

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez was also a hero for La Albiceleste, saving three penalties in the shoot-out to help his side to victory. The goalkeeper’s trash-talking was also something to behold, as shown by writer Ben Lyttleton.

I'm no Spanish speaker but I'm told this is top level trash-talking from Martinez #ARG vs Mina #COL . 'That ball looks big for you…I know you…You're nervous, I can see you're nervous…I know where you're going to shoot… chickenshit…' Thanks @JuanG_Arango for translation https://t.co/asvJfdBYXu — Ben Lyttleton (@benlyt) July 7, 2021

Messi, who successfully converted his spot-kick in the shootout praised Martinez after the match for his penalty heroics, as reported by Goal. “We have Emi, who is a phenomenon,” he said. “We trusted him. We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final.”

Messi Set For Neymar Reunion

Argentina’s win sets up a mouth-watering final against Brazil which will also see Messi come up against another former Barcelona teammate in Neymar. The 34-year-old admitted he’s looking forward to taking on the Selecao, as reported by Sport.

He said, “Brazil with Neymar is going to be very tough. We know his potential, of what Ney does individually.” Neymar has two goals and three assists in five Copa America matches and has once again caught the eye with his skill and flair, as shown by Fox.

OH MY NEYMAR 😳😳 He hit 'em with the nutmeg and then picked up the assist to put Brazil on top 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/5UNWUD8ZN2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2021

Yet the victory also keeps Messi on course to win a first senior international trophy with Argentina, and the captain admitted it remains his greatest remaining ambition to achieve success with the national team.

“What I want most is to win something with the national team. I really enjoyed these 45 hard days, we are very happy and this group deserved it,” he added. “I always tried to leave everything for the national team, to give my best. I always fight to lift the cup.”

Messi and his team now have the chance to end Argentina’s long wait for a trophy. La Albiceleste’s last senior silverware came back at the 1993 Copa America but Saturday provides another chance for Messi to make yet more history.

