Messi Scores 650th Barcelona Goal With Magical Free-Kick [WATCH]

Lionel Messi struck his 650th Barcelona goal on Sunday with a stunning free-kick against Athletic in La Liga at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi has now scored 650 goals across all competitions for Barcelona, 48 of them have been from direct free-kicks. Worth every penny. 🤐 pic.twitter.com/HsogCrfueR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 31, 2021

The Argentine won the free-kick after being impeded on the edge of the area with the foul taking place right in front of referee Mateu Lahoz. Messi then stepped up and curled a brilliant shot over the wall, past goalkeeper Unai Simon as well as defender Yeray Alvarez on the goalline.

"How much is that worth? Priceless!" 🔥 A sublime MESSI free-kick puts Barcelona in control against Athletic Club.#BarçaAthletic

The 33-year-old had gone closer earlier in the game. The captain was sent through on goal by Antoine Griezmann after just five minutes but was denied by Simon. Messi also went close again when he chested a shot from Miralem Pjanic just over the bar from close range.

The goal means Messi has now 12 for the season in La Liga, only Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and former team-mate Luis Suarez have more in the Spanish top flight so far in 2020-21.

Messi Making Headlines

Messi was back in La Liga action after missing Barcelona’s last league fixture against Elche due to suspension. The captain was sent off for a red card in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic.

Coach Ronald Koeman named the Argentine in his starting XI but was without midfielder Sergio Busquets due to suspension. Pjanic took the Spain international’s place in the lineup.

Messi took to the pitch after being the subject of headlines all over the world on Sunday following a leaked report in El Mundo. The Spanish daily revealed details of the captain’s contract at Barcelona that is reportedly worth €555,237,619.

Barcelona have denied being involved in the leak and confirmed they will take legal action against the newspaper, while Messi is reportedly “hurt and disappointed” by the events.

Fans React to ‘Priceless’ Messi

Messi’s huge Barcelona contract has undoubtedly prompted plenty of interest, but fans made it clear they feel the captain is worth every penny of his huge deal after his latest goal for the club.

A €555 million contract? Messi is priceless. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) January 31, 2021

That goal showed why Lionel Messi is *priceless*. — Omar Hawwash (@OmarHawwashBG) January 31, 2021

Messi is like, "Sorry, how much am I worth?" 1-0 Free kick beauty. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) January 31, 2021

Economist Marc Ciria also defended the captain after details of his contract emerged by highlighting just how much revenue he generates for the Catalan giants, as reported by Sport.

Messi is the fundamental part of Barça’s usual income. I am analyzing how much money he generates for the club and the figure is between €250m and €300m. If his salary is €140m annually, Barça are making €100m at least.

Messi’s latest strike continues the 33-year-old’s fine run of goalscoring form. The Argentine now has eight goals and two assists in his last eight matches for Barcelona. Victory for Barca over Athletic will see Koeman’s men move level on points with rivals Real Madrid in the league table.

