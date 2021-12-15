Messi Sends Message to Aguero After Barcelona Striker Retires

Lionel Messi has sent a message of support to Sergio Aguero after the Barcelona striker announced his retirement from football at a news conference at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, December 15.

The two players are close friends and have played together for Argentina but never for the same club side. Messi took to social media and admits it hurts to see his friend forced to hang up his boots.

“Pretty much a career together, Kun… We lived very nice moments and others that weren’t so much, all of them made us unite more and become more friends. And we’ll continue to live together off the pitch,” he wrote. “With the great joy of lifting Copa America so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England… And the truth now hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you love most because of what happened to you. I’m sure you’ll still be happy because you’re a person who spreads happiness and those who love you will be with you.” Messi also looked to the future and wished Aguero all the best as he enters a new stage of his life after finishing his playing career prematurely. He added, “Now a new phase of your life begins and I am convinced that you will live it with a smile and with all the illusion you put into everything. All the best in this new stage!!! I love you very much my friend, I’m going to miss being with you inside the court and when we get together with the national team!!!”

Aguero Explains Retirement Decision

Aguero retires after making just five appearances for the Catalan giants since his summer move on a free transfer. The striker missed the start of the season with a calf injury and was then forced off against Alaves in October 2021 after experiencing chest discomfort.

The Argentine was subsequently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, and Barcelona advised he would miss the next three months of action while he underwent treatment and monitoring.

Aguero told a news conference that he had tried to all he could but was left with no other option than to retire because of his ongoing health issues, as reported by the Guardian.

“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football. I have decided to stop playing professional football – it’s a very difficult moment. The decision that I made I have taken for my health, because of the problem that I had a month and a half ago,” he said. “I was in the good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made that decision. I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope but there wasn’t very much.”

Aguero retires after a phenomenal career that saw him score 427 goals in 786 games and win titles with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. His time at Barcelona was brief but did include a first goal for the club against bitter rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico.

