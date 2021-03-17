Messi Sends Message & ‘Big Hug’ to Barcelona Friends

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has sent a message of thanks to team-mates past and present after making his 767th appearance for the club on Monday in a 4-1 win over Huesca.

Messi joined club legend Xavi at the top of Barca’s list of all-time appearance-makers with his latest outing, and the Catalan giants celebrated by releasing a video featuring a host of big names paying tribute to the Argentina international.

The touching gesture seemed to have taken Messi by surprise but he has responded with a post on Instagram to express his gratitude. The captain wrote, “THANK YOU !!! How many memories, how many friends, how many years … Thank you very much for the messages, it was a nice surprise to see them !! I send a big hug to everyone.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Messi On Fire

Messi went on to score twice during the game and pick up an assist as Barca closed the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid to just four points. The goals also mean Messi has extended his lead in the race for the Pichichi. The Barca star now has 21 La Liga goals in 2020-21 and is three ahead of nearest challenger Luis Suarez.

There’s no doubt that the Argentine is in sensational form for Barcelona. Indeed he has not failed to score or assist in a La Liga game since all the way back in December in the 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Messi has been UNSTOPPABLE in 2021: 🎯 vs. Huesca

⚽️⚽️ vs. Athletic

⚽️⚽️ vs. Granada

⚽️ vs. Real Vallecano

⚽️ vs. Athletic Club

🎯 vs. Granada

⚽️ vs. Betis

⚽️⚽️🎯 vs. Alaves

⚽️ vs. PSG

⚽️ vs. Cadiz

⚽️⚽️ vs. Elche

⚽️🎯 vs. Sevilla

🎯🎯 vs. Osasuna

⚽️ vs. PSG

⚽️⚽️🎯 vs. Huesca pic.twitter.com/Bn3loK3wS4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2021

Next up for Barcelona is another clash against Real Sociedad at Anoeta on Sunday in La Liga which will see Messi move past Xavi and out on his own for appearances for the club.

Few would bet against Messi continuing his stellar form against La Real, particularly as Barca is yet to taste defeat in 2021 and the players should be well-rested after a rare week without a game in midweek.

Laporta Vows to Keep Messi

Messi was at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, however, as Joan Laporta was officially unveiled after being elected as club president for a second time. Laporta wasted no time promising to do his best to keep hold of Messi, as reported by Marca.

“We will, for example, try to convince Leo to stay at the club. Sorry Leo… I will do my best and he knows it!” he said. “We’re going to try, of course, to convince him to stay here because he’s the best player in history. Sorry, but I love you and Barcelona also loves you. If this stadium were full, you wouldn’t want to go.”

Messi asked to leave last summer after becoming frustrated with life at Barca under previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu who he criticized in an interview with Goal’s Ruben Uria.

Yet much has changed since then with coach Ronald Koeman building a new young team at Barca that is in contention in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, while the arrival of Laporta is also likely to have an impact on Messi’s thoughts about the future.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Close to Signing New ‘Austrian Messi:’ Report