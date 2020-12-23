Messi Set to Reveal ‘Concrete Plans’ About His Barcelona Future

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is set to reveal “concrete plans” about his future in a new interview with La Sexta’s Jordi Evole which will be broadcast on December 27.

There is much speculation about the 33-year-old’s future as he is out of contract at the end of the season and told Barcelona last summer he wanted to leave.

Evole has spoken to Cadena SER’s Carrusel Deportivo about his interview with Messi and offered some tantalizing details into what the two men discussed, as reported by Marca.

In the middle of the state of emergency we asked him for the interview. With judgement and humility he told us that he was nobody to talk about what was happening, but we agreed to talk later. His agent called me after the defeats against Cadiz and Juve and that’s when I went. He told me about very concrete plans for the future. He told me how he wants to finish [his career] and that surprised me.

A segment of the interview has already been leaked which shows Messi admitting he had a tough start to the 2020-21 season but that he now “feels like fighting for everything.”

Messi to MLS?

There will of course be no shortage of admirers if Messi does decide to call time on his Barcelona career. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are two clubs regularly linked with the Argentina international.

Yet a move to Major League Soccer could also be on the cards, according to Evole. The journalist was asked if Messi could end up playing for Inter Miami in the future and Evole replied, “Put on the TV on Sunday: you aim very well…”

Owner David Beckham spoke about the possibility of landing superstars such as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in February. The former Manchester United man made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about possible blockbuster transfers.

Well, you know what, we’ve got great opportunities down in Miami. We’ve been contacted by a lot of different players with possibly coming to join the team. As with any owner, you really want the best players and if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano or Leo, I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players in then great.

Messi has said several times in the past it’s his desire to retire at Barcelona, but it’s not clear if that remains his ambition after a year where he has been openly critical of the club on a number of occasions.

Messi Takes a Break

The Barcelona captain is currently taking a break for Christmas after scoring his 644th goal for his club on Tuesday to break Pele’s legendary record. The goal came in a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Messi flew straight to Argentina after the match for an early Christmas holiday but is expected back in Barcelona for the club’s next training session on Sunday, as reported by Marca.

Ronald Koeman’s men play their final fixture of 2020 two days later at home to Eibar. Messi scored four times the last time the two sides met at the Camp Nou in a 5-0 win for the hosts.

