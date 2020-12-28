Messi & Suarez Plan to Play Together in MLS: Report

Luis Suarez may have left Barcelona but the striker already has plans to play with former team-mate Lionel Messi once again.

The two forwards are hoping to be reunited in Major League Soccer at Inter Miami at some point in the future but not before 2022, according to Xavi Campos at Catalunya Radio.

Messi’s future remains the subject of intense speculation with the Barcelona captain out of contract at the end of the season. Suarez left the Camp Nou for Atletico Madrid in the summer and signed a two-year contract with the Rojiblancos.

Messi Blasts Suarez Exit

Suarez’s departure for Atletico saw Messi wave goodbye to his strike partner and close friend and he has been critical of the transfer. The Argentine has been interviewed by La Sexta’s Jordi Evole and offered his thoughts on Suarez’s move.

What happened with Luis Suarez to Atléti was… crazy! He left for free, paying the remaining years of his contract and he joined a team that fight for the same objectives as us. Unbelievable.

The Uruguay international is enjoying life at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and has scored seven La Liga goals so far this season. Atletico top the table in Spain with 32 points from 13 games and are eight points ahead of Barcelona.

Suarez has previously spoken about the possibility of playing in MLS at some point in the future. He told ESPN in November 2019 that, “it’s an attractive league” and a “nice possibility.”

Messi Talks Up MLS Move

Meanwhile, Messi also spoke about the possibility of playing in the United States in his interview with Evole. The 33-year-old opened up on his future and the possibility of making a MLS move.

I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like. I don’t have anything clear until the end of the year. I am going to wait for the season to finish. The important thing is to think about the team and to try and win titles, not to get distracted with other issues. I don’t know what will happen. I am focused on what we have in front of us over the next six months. It would not be right to tell you what I am going to do after that because even I don’t know.

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has already made it clear he would love to have global superstars at his club. He told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year that his club have a “great opportunity” to sign players such as Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, as reported by Goal.

Messi and Suarez enjoyed a prolific partnership during their six years together and racked up a host of titles together at Barcelona. The duo’s comments suggest that they could both be tempted by a move to the United States before they call time on their playing careers.

