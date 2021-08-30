Messi’s Father Breaks Silence About Barcelona Exit

Lionel Messi’s father has broken his silence about his son’s shock summer departure from Barcelona. Jorge Messi, who also acts as Leo’s agent, spoke about the forward after he made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Jorge Messi was caught by reporters from Gol and after asked if it was strange to see his son playing for the French club after two decades as Barcelona, as reported by Marca. He replied, “It was not strange for me to see Messi in another shirt. This is life.”

Messi’s father was also asked if the family is still feeling hurt by Barcelona and answered, “We are not hurt with the club, only with some.”

BBC Sport journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Messi feels “betrayed” by Barcelona after his exit. The 34-year-old reports Messi had “felt reassured” that club president Joan Laporta “knew a way to guarantee he could stay at the club” before eventually being told the numbers did not add up.

Barca confirmed on August 5 that Messi would be leaving in a brief statement on the club’s official website that read, “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration. As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

Messi Makes PSG Debut

Messi subsequently went on to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal with the option for one more. The Argentine has had to wait to make his debut, following his Copa America exploits, but finally made his first appearance for the club on Sunday.

The forward came off the bench to replace former Barcelona teammate Neymar at Reims in a 2-0 win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Kylian Mbappe scored both goals for the visitors.

📸 The first step for Leo Messi in the 🔴🔵#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/tuMP7HPHIk — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

Pochettino spoke to reporters about Messi after the win. He said, “It was important to win and to get the clean sheet, it will help build our confidence. Four games and 12 points is great for the international break. So yes I’m really really happy. Messi? He’s happy too with the squad and with his teammates. He wants to continue working, and I’m sure we’ll be even better.”

Messi’s Star Power Already On Show

Messi may not have been on the scoresheet on his debut but his star power has already been on show. Reims goalkeeper was spotted asking for a photograph with the forward after the game.

Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic asked Lionel Messi to take a picture with his son after the game today 🥰 📸 IG/rajkovic__ana pic.twitter.com/B14mZLoMiS — Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera, who came on as a substitute at the same time as Messi, also joked on social media that he had never received such great applause in his career.

Reims also paid close attention to Messi. According to Goal, the Argentine was the most fouled player on the pitch during the match despite only playing 24 minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Barca continue to adjust to life without Messi in La Liga. Ronald Koeman’s men are yet to taste defeat in 2021-22, with two wins and a draw, but have struggled to impress in their last two outings against Athletic and Getafe.

