Messi’s Son Goes Crazy Celebrating Barcelona Goal [WATCH]

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant double for Barcelona against Granada on Saturday in La Liga, and the goals certainly did not go unnoticed back at the family home.

Mateo Messi was watching his dad in action at Los Carmenes and did not hold back when the Barcelona captain struck his second of the night from a free-kick.

Messi had earlier scored Barcelona’s second with a great finish into the top corner after good work from Antoine Griezmann. The World Cup winner scored Barcelona’s two other goals in an impressive away win for the Catalan giants.

Messi Talks Mateo

The Barcelona captain has been happy to talk about family life with his three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro and wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi told TyC Sports back in 2017 that Mateo can be something of a handful, as reported by Goal.

They are very different. Thiago is a phenomenon, he’s a good little boy the other is just the opposite, a son of a bitch. Thiago likes cars and motorcycles more. He likes football, but even there he plays for a little bit and gets tired. Mateo is a terror, a character. It’s nice to see how different they are from each other.

Messi also told TyC Sports that his son had trolled him after defeats to Liverpool in the Champions League and Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Mateo loves football, he wears all the shirts. We were playing at home and he said to me, ‘I’m Liverpool, who beat you’; ‘Valencia won, eh – I’m Valencia’. The TV is there, and he cheers Madrid’s goals to annoy his brother. He’s the one who is a Madrid fan.

Messi’s son also stole the show at the Ballon d’Or awards in 2019 after seeing his dad collect the prestigious Golden Ball once again.

The Barcelona captain’s goals helped Barca to a good win at Los Carmenes and also means the 33-year-old is now top of the scoring charts in La Liga. The 33-year-old has 11 for the season so far and is now one ahead of Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno.

Koeman Praises Messi

Unsurprisingly Messi came in for plenty of praise after the match from coach Ronald Koeman. The Dutch boss gave Messi a breather by taking him off in the second half with Barcelona 4-0 up and spoke about his contribution after the final whistle, as reported by Marca.

Barça needs Leo, because of his importance, effectiveness … we need him. To fight for the titles. Thanks to the result, we have been able to substitute him, and Pedri. We did not want to risk Araujo and I also took Dest out, thanks to the score. He’s doing his best to help the team. Lately he’s been doing well, very effectively. Like the team, it was difficult for him to start the season, but he’s always been very motivated. Now he scores more, but he’s always been involved.

Barca’s next game is against Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup. It’s not clear if Koeman will play a strong team against the Basque side or use the tournament to rotate his squad and offer some fringe players the chance to impress.

