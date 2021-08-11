Messi’s WhatsApp Message To Barcelona Teammates Leaked

Lionel Messi sent a message to his Barcelona teammates, past and present, to explain why he would be leaving the club ahead of his shock departure from the Camp Nou.

The Argentine is part of a WhatsApp group consisting of Barcelona La Masia players born in 1987, according to reporter Veronica Brunati. Messi messaged the group to explain why he was going to be leaving the club after 21 years.

The 34-year-old explained, “I do not want to leave. No more could be done, there is no money. The club is very bad and they can’t renew me.”



Barcelona announced in a statement that sent shockwaves across the football world that Messi would be leaving “because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration” despite having reached an agreement over a new contract.

An emotional farewell press conference followed where Messi made it clear he had wanted to stay at the Camp Nou. He told reporters, “I’m really sad because I didn’t want to leave this club. I love Barcelona and I wanted to stay, my contract was ready. I did everything in my possibility to stay.”

Ronaldinho Reacts To Messi’s Move

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho has reacted to the Argentine’s move and is happy he’s joined PSG. The Brazilian played for French club during his illustrious career before joining Barcelona and is happy to see Messi at his former club.

He wrote on Instagram, “It’s a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, may there be many moments of joy Leo!!! I’m also very happy with my partner @sergioramos on the team and a super cast, I’m smelling Champions huh.”

Messi took over the No. 10 shirt from Ronaldinho when the Brazilian moved on to AC Milan. Yet it remains to be seen who will take over from Messi and become the latest player to wear the iconic number at the Camp Nou.

Iniesta: It Will Be Difficult To See Messi In Another Shirt

Another of Messi’s former teammates, Andres Iniesta, has also offered his thoughts on Messi’s shock exit. The midfielder told the AFP that it will be hard seeing Messi playing for a different club, as reported by Goal.

“It will be difficult to see him in another shirt than that of Barca,” he said. “I don’t know if surprise is the right word — Leo really has represented Barca for so many years. But sometimes circumstances dictate things. I don’t have the inside track but it is a situation people will just have to deal with. As a player he just transcended everything. I’ve not seen a player like him — and I don’t think I ever will. You look at what he did and for so long…”

It’s not known yet when Messi will make his PSG debut. The Argentine has not had a pre-season afte winning the Copa America but could be ready to make his first appearance for the French club on August 29 away at Reims.

