Barcelona Midfielder ‘Really Tempted’ By Fresh Offer To Leave: Report

Miralem Pjanic has not managed a single minute of action in La Liga this season for Barcelona and could be set for a move away despite the transfer window in Spain having closed on Thursday, September 1.

The window does remain open in other leagues, including in the United Arab Emirates, with Sharjah FC having expressed an interest in the midfielder. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Pjanic has been offered a three-year deal and Barca are prepared to let him go.

The decision now rests on the 32-year-old who is said to be “really tempted” by moving away from Barcelona on a permanent deal. Pjanic joined Barca from Juventus in 2020 but has never managed to force his way into the team at the Camp Nou.

Been told Miralem Pjanić’s now really tempted by Sharjah FC proposal and deal could be completed soon — as final details are being discussed now between all parties. 🚨🇦🇪 #FCB It’d be a permanent transfer, three year contract — as revealed earlier. pic.twitter.com/cN5eOGrgnL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2022

The midfielder spent last season on loan in Turkey but returned to Barcelona and had looked set to spend the 2022-23 season with Xavi’s side. Indeed young midfielder Nico Gonzalez was allowed to move to Valencia on loan, with Pjanic expected to stay in the first-team squad.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Talks Transfers

Xavi has already offered his thoughts on Barca’s transfer window ahead of his team’s win over Sevilla. It’s been a busy time for the Catalan giants with a host of arrivals, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde.

Yet Barca also managed to offload several unwanted players to leave Xavi happy, although not completely satisfied with the club’s transfer dealings.

“It’s between the best scenario and the medium one because one player was missing. Like I said, I’m super satisfied, I have no complaints,” he told a news conference. “The club made a titanic effort to get the transfers that we wanted. The financial levers helped. I’m very happy with the job done.”

Xavi is believed to have wanted to bring in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva too but Barca were unable to strike a deal. Yet there could still be one more deal to be done if Pjanic does decide to call time on his Camp nou career.

Pjanic Departure Makes Room For Gavi?

Pjanic’s departure would free up space on Barcelona’s wage bill to allow the club to hand talented teenager Gavi a new contract, according to Gerard Romero. The 18-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to renew.

Barca are eager to tie down the midfielder to a new deal, particularly as there have been whispers of interest from Bayern Munich. Gavi has come through the club’s La Masia academy and become a regular in the first team despite his tender years.

Xavi has installed Gavi in his starting XI this season and was full of praise for the youngster after his performance in the 3-0 win over Sevilla last time out, as reported by Football Espana.

“It doesn’t surprise me, I see him train every day,” he said. “It’s down to hard work, discipline and heart. He was the best player in the game, because of his intensity, fight, passing, high pressing – he has heart in his legs.”

Barcelona have already tied down talented youngsters such as Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, and Pedri down to long-term deals to ward off potential admirers and there’s no doubt Gavi is next on the list.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Agree To Rip Up Striker’s Contract