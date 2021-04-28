Barcelona Has ‘Miracle Plan’ To Reunite Messi and Neymar: Report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly devised a “miracle plan” that will help the cash-strapped Catalan giants to extend captain Lionel Messi’s contract this summer and sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Laporta is close to securing a huge €500 million ($600m) sponsorship deal which will ease the club’s financial problems and allow the club to make a big-name signing this summer, according to El Chiringuito.

Barca’s most recent financial report revealed debts of €1.2 billion ($1.5bn) in January, according to Goal. The current situation means Barca must sell players before bringing in any new signings.

Messi’s future is one of the club’s highest current priorities with the Argentine out of contract at the end of the current campaign. Meanwhile, Laporta is keen to bring in a top player this summer to strengthen the team, according to Marca.

Neymar Making PSG Nervous?

Neymar has been regularly linked with a return to the Camp Nou almost since he arrived in the French capital in 2017. Yet there are also conflicting reports flying about that the Brazil international is close to signing a new contract with PSG.

The 29-year-old told RMC Sport this week that “everything is nearly sorted” with regards a contract extension but speculation will only continue while the new contract remains unsigned.

Indeed Neymar’s failure to pen to paper on the deal is making the French champions nervous, according to AS. The club is worried the saga over the Brazilian’s future will continue and “suspect” he is waiting for Barca to make a move.

Neymar left Barca in acrimonious circumstances in 2017 after playing a starring role for the Catalan giants and forming a brilliant attacking partnership with Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar Wants Messi Reunion

The PSG star has already made it clear he wants to team up with Messi for a second time in his career. He told ESPN in December 2020 that “What I want most is to play with Messi again.”

Neymar still remains obsessed with the idea of playing with Messi either at PSG or at Barcelona, according to Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo. The forward has also told his former teammates that he wants to come back to the Camp Nou.

Yet Messi’s future also remains unclear with the Argentine almost out of contract and having asked to leave Barca last summer. There is currently more optimism he will opt to stay at the Camp Nou following the arrival of Laporta and an upturn in form.

Messi has already lifted the Copa del Rey with Barcelona this season and could end up with the double. Ronald Koeman’s men can go top of La Liga with victory over Granada in their next La Liga match.

Meanwhile, journalist Marcelo Bechler, who was the first to break the news of Neymar moving to PSG, has reported the French club will try to land Messi as a free agent. An “unbeatable” financial offer will be made along with a contract for two years plus the option of one more.

Messi has already said he won’t decide his future until the end of the season but time is running out with just six La Liga games left for the Catalan giants in 2020-21, starting on Thursday at Granada.

