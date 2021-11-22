What Barcelona Need To Qualify for Champions League Last-16

Barcelona take on Portuguese side Benfica on Tuesday, November 23 at the Camp Nou in what is a crucial game in Group E of the 2021-22 Champions League.

The Catalan giant endured a dismal start to their European campaign by opening up with consecutive defeats 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica that left the team bottom of the group and facing an early exit.

However, two wins over Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kiev have propelled Barcelona into second place in the group, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, with just two matches left to play.

Bayern have already secured safe passage to the last-16 which means Barcelona, Benfica, and Dynamo Kiev are all playing for the last qualification spot in the group but all three teams have work to do to progress.

Victory Will See Barcelona Through

Barcelona head into Tuesday’s match after a morale-boosting 1-0 La Liga win over Espanyol in new coach Xavi’s first game in charge and know another victory will secure a place in the last 16.

Xavi has spoken about his team’s chances at a pre-match press conference.

Victory over Benfica would see Barca move onto nine points with one game left (away at Bayern Munich), while the Portuguese side would only be able get a maximum of seven points if they were to win their final fixture at home to Dynamo Kiev.

The Ukrainian side start matchweek 5 bottom of the group with just one point but aren’t out of it yet, as unlikely as it may seen. Dynamo Kiev need to beat Bayern and hope Benfica win at Barcelona to remain in contention.

Bayern will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat against Dynamo Kiev or if Barcelona do not beat Benfica. Dynamo Kiev will finish bottom if they lose to Bayern (and Benfica do not lose) or if they draw and Benfica beat Barca.

What About a Draw?

A draw for Barcelona would not be enough for Xavi’s team to progress but would set up a blockbuster final matchday in Group E. The Catalans would remain one point ahead of Benfica going into the final round of games but not necessarily favorites to progress.

Barcelona’s final group game is away at Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions may have already qualified but will still provide very stiff competition, having won all four group games so far and scored an impressive 17 goals along the way.

Meanwhile, Benfica face a much easier fixture, on paper at least. Jorge Jesus’s men host Dynamo Kiev who haven’t managed a win yet in Group E. The Portuguese side would be expected to take all three points and would then pip Barca to second spot unless Xavi’s men can pull off a shock win at the Allianz Arena.

Of course defeat to Benfica on Tuesday would likely see Barca miss out on the knockout stages of the Champions League and drop into the Europa League. The result would send Benfica a point above Barcelona and put their destiny in their own hands ahead of the final round of games.

