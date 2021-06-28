Barcelona’s New Away Shirt Spotted on Sale Before Release [LOOK]

Barcelona’s away kit for the 2021-22 season has not been officially released by the club yet but has already been spotted on sale in a shop in Dubai by supporters.

A video on Twitter has shown off the new shirt which is a light purple color and features iridescent logos on the front. There are blaugrana stripes on the sides and a senyera strip on the back.

❗️ The new Barça away Jersey in a shop in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/BXtdc2WK3e — +Barça (@plusbarca_) June 25, 2021

Another supporter shared a picture of the shirts hanging on a rail in a shop.

The away kit was also spotted by supporters as featuring in a YouTube video when Barca unveiled the team’s new home kit for 2021-22. The shirt was spotted hanging up in the dressing room in the background of a clip.

👚 A small glimpse of how our away-kit will look like for next season spotted in the background in Barca’s Home-Kit reveal video. #FCB pic.twitter.com/oB3pmh3LaK — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) June 16, 2021

Barcelona’s Unusual Kits For Next Season

Barcelona certainly look set for some unusual kits next season. The home shirt has already been unveiled in a special event at the Camp Nou and features a design that is based on the club’s crest.

The shirt will be used in domestic competition but not in the Champions League. The Catalan giants will wear a special edition kit for Europe’s top competition and the design has already been leaked.

👕 LEAKED: FC Barcelona Champions League shirt for the 2021-22 season. Via: @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/ObpVWr5vR1 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 18, 2021

It’s not clear yet when the new away kit and Champions League uniform will be officially released. Barcelona’s La Liga season is due to kick off on the weekend of 14-15 August, while the first round of Champions League matches will be played on the 14-15 September.

Barcelona Busy Making Changes

The kits won’t be the only thing looking different at the Camp Nou next season with the Catalans busy making changes to the squad. Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal, and Memphis Depay have already agreed to move to Barcelona this summer.

President Joan Laporta has also told supporters there could be a lot more transfer activity to come, as reported by the club’s official website.

“We have to follow the rules, we will follow them. There will be more sales and loans,” he said. “Without paying a transfer fee. We will do a lot of loans, because we have a very high sports payroll compared to other clubs.”

The club is currently busy trying to offload players to trim the wage bill and try to raise funds. Barca has already confirmed the departure of 21-year-old center-back Jean-Clair Todibo to French side Nice after a successful loan spell.

Back-up left-back Junior Firpo could be the next to depart. The defender will join Premier League side Leeds United “save any late twists,” according to Diario Sport’s Toni Juanmarti.

There could be more departures to follow. Konrad de la Fuente has agreed a deal to join Ligue 1 club Marseille, as reported by Marca. The 19-year-old has been spotted at the French club, as shown by journalist Matteo Moretto.

📸 Exclusiva 🇺🇸 Konrad de la Fuente esta en Marsella para empezar su nueva etapa. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/K3s0uOFrys — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 28, 2021

Reports in France suggest teammate Samuel Umtiti could join De La Fuente at Marseille, according to Marca. Barca has tried to offload the World Cup winner before but have found it tough going due to his high salary and recent injury record.

