Barcelona Not Ruling Out Ansu Fati ‘Miracle’: Report

Barcelona is not ruling out a “miracle” recovery from injury for teenager Ansu Fati with the forward set to undergo more treatment on his knee.

Fati underwent surgery in November to repair a mensicus tear but “the suture has not healed correctly” and the 18-year-old has been advised to undergo a third operation, according to Javi Miguel at AS.

The Barcelona star has been told that if he undergoes a meniscectomy he could be back playing in “six to seven weeks” but there is a risk the operation could seriously jeopardize his career and cause “osteoarthritis or a serious joint problem.”

Fati therefore wants to exhaust all options before opting for surgery. Over the next two weeks Fati will have corticosteroid injections and take on a greater workload in training to see how the injured knee responds.

Barcelona is “certainly pessimistic” about Fati’s knee currently but does not rule out a “miracle” recovery. If Fati does go under the knife to remove his meniscus he will also subsequently have to undertake prevention work for the rest of his career to minimize joint wear and avoid ending up with a chronic degeneration injury.

Fati Watches Barcelona vs Espanyol

Fati was spotted at the club on Saturday watching the Barcelona youth team take on rivals Espanyol in a local derby. The teenager, who has come through the ranks at Barca, stopped in after an individual training session a the club, according Albert Roge at Diario Sport.

Ansu Fati ha visto en directo el derbi cadete entre Barça y Espanyol. Buen detalle del canterano, que sigue su proceso de recuperación #fcblive pic.twitter.com/eiBIjQHsv1 — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) March 27, 2021

The forward has enjoyed a stellar rise at the Camp Nou, going from the club’s Juvenil A, or Under-19 side, straight into the first team without even playing for Barcelona B which is the club’s reserve team.

Fati joined Barcelona at the age of 10 after moving from Seville and has opened up on how it was difficult to make the move initially in an interview with Esquire.

“Barcelona signed my brother first and then me, it was difficult for to come to Barcelona, because I had been in Seville my entire life,” he said. “My friends took good care of me. However, it was difficult for me to get here, but after arriving I never wanted to leave.”

Laporta Reassures Fati

Fati has also met with new president Joan Laporta this week. The 58-year-old took the opportunity to check in on the youngster at the training ground and offer some reassurance and encouragement, according to Miguel.

Laporta assured Fati the club will “be at his disposal regarding any decision he makes” and also made it clear his future at the Camp Nou is assured. Fati’s current contract expires in 2022, although the club claim they can automatically renew it until 2024, according to Marca.

Fati has already attracted interest from other clubs, with Manchester United reportedly seeing a huge bid of €150 million rejected last summer, but Barca will be eager to keep hold of the teenager who has already proven to be one of Europe’s most exciting young players.

