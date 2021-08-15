Barcelona Offer Clues About Future Of Messi’s No. 10 Shirt

Barcelona is yet to provide final confirmation of the club’s squad numbers for the 2021-22 season but have offered a few clues as to what may happen next with Lionel Messi’s famous No. 10 shirt.

The club’s players have, perhaps unsurprisingly, been reluctant to take on Messi’s number since the captain’s shock departure. Indeed the No. 10 has not been used in the club’s pre-season friendlies against Nastic, Girona, Stuttgart, Red Bull Salzburg, or Juventus.

There has been talk from some supporters that the number should be retired, but La Liga rules state that all members of the first-team matchday squad must have a number between No.1 and No.25.

Barcelona could still go without a No. 10 for the new season but only if they sacrifice a place in the squad and register 24 players which would be something of a surprise move.

Coutinho To Take Over?

Most of the squad numbers do, however, appear to be have been confirmed and can be seen in Ronald Koeman’s squad list for Barca’s La Liga opener against Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

New signing Memphis Depay has taken the No. 9, with striker Martin Braithwaite switching to No. 12. Riqui Puig has been handed the No. 6, while new arrival Emerson Royal takes the No. 22 and the returning Eric Garcia wears the 24.

Striker Rey Manaj, who played for Barca B last season, has taken over Philippe Coutinho’s No. 14 leaving the Brazilian without a squad number for the time being.

Coutinho is, therefore, one player who could take over the famous No. 10. The Brazilian has long been linked with an exit after failing to live up to his lofty price tag but looks set to stay currently.

Yet he could also switch to a different squad number if another player is sold. Midfielder Miralem Pjanic is being linked with a return to Juventus which would free up the No. 8. shirt.

Squad Numbers Leaked

Some other numbers also appear to have been confirmed in images leaked from a recent photo shoot. Teenage striker Ansu Fati, who may be a future contender for the No. 10, appears to have switched to the No. 17.

Meanwhile, new signing Sergio Aguero, who is another player who has been tipped to take over the No. 10 shirt and wore that number at former club Manchester City, looks set to be confirmed as Barca’s No. 19.

Coach Ronald Koeman is expected to use a host of young players during the season, from Barcelona B and those numbers also appear to have been issued already, as shown by reporter Pol Alonso.

It’s worth also noting that Barca can still make further changes to the squad but the numbers will be confirmed if the player using it features for the team. If a player has not used the number it can still be handed over to a teammate or new signing.

Koeman told a pre-match press conference that he is hoping the club can bring in another attacker before the close of the summer transfer window, but Barca would have to offload players first to make room on the wage bill.

