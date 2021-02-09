‘One of My Favorites:’ Rakitic Heaps Praise On Barcelona Star

Ivan Rakitic has heaped praise on former Barcelona team-mates Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele as he prepares to face the Catalan giants in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash.

Ronald Koeman’s side will face Sevilla over two legs for a place in this year’s final against either Athletic Club or Levante in April. Rakitic spoke to AS ahead of the match and offered his thoughts on Barca’s in-form Frenchmen.

I’m so glad they’re standing out. Antoine is one of my favorites, because he is a very open and very close guy, who treats you in an incredible way, and he is also a hard worker and scorer. Dembelé is one of the highest quality players I have ever played with. He has been unlucky. I’ve gotten along very well with Ousmane and he deserves things to go well for him, he has the whole race ahead of him. It will be difficult to compete against them.

Griezmann has been in superb form for Barca since the turn of the year. The World Cup winner has seven goals and six assists in just 10 matches for the Catalan giants in 2021.

Dembele has also emerged as a key player after returning to full fitness. The 23-year-old forward is now a regular in attack, alongside Griezmann and Lionel Messi, and has made 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring six times.

Rakitic ‘Won’t Celebrate’ if He Scores

Rakitic also spoke about Wednesday’s match and insisted he will not celebrate if he were to score against his former club. The Croatia international spent six years at the Camp Nou, winning four La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups, and the 2015 Champions League.

The midfielder admits not everything went to plan at the club, seemingly referring to a desired contract extension that never arrived, but he still holds plenty of affection for his former employers.

I wouldn’t celebrate a goal against Barcelona. I will always carry them with me. Things that were discussed were not fulfilled with me, but there I have lived many beautiful moments. My little daughter was born in Barcelona, ​​I have many friends in the city and a lot of affection from the fans, which is mutual.

Both teams head into Wednesday’s match on the back of some strong form. Barca made it six wins in a row in all competitions on Sunday by beating Real Betis, while Sevilla went one better with a seventh straight victory after overcoming Getafe 3-0.

Rakitic Talks Messi Future

The former Barcelona midfielder was also asked for his opinion on whether Lionel Messi will stay at the Camp Nou. Rakitic knows Messi well from his time at the club and said he wants to see the Argentine enjoying his football.

He has said that he will decide at the end of the season and he has won the right to decide. You have to give him peace of mind and do what his heart wants. For those of us who like football, it is important that Leo transmits that joy on the field, that he enjoys football.

Messi started Sunday’s win over Real Betis on the bench but should return to the starting line-up against Sevilla. The captain ended up playing the final half an hour at the Benito Villamarin, scoring the equalizer in a 3-2 win.

