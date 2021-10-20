Barcelona’s Pique Beats Sergio Ramos Record With UCL Goal

Gerard Pique was on the scoresheet for Barcelona on Wednesday in the Champions League with the opening goal for the Catalan giants in the team’s must-win fixture against Dynamo Kiev at the Camp Nou.

The hosts dominated possession but struggled to create chances against the Ukranian champions until Pique arrived to open the scoring on 36 minutes, as shown by CBS Sports.

GERARD PIQUE SCORES BARCELONA'S FIRST #UCL GOAL OF THE SEASON 💥 pic.twitter.com/ixldsGml9s — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021

Pique’s goal is his 16th in Europe’s top competition and means he has now outscored long-term rival and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, as highlighted by Squawka Football.

The Catalan star has also done it in less games. Mister Chip reports Pique has scored 16 goals in 122 games whereas Ramos, who also used to penalties for Real Madrid, needed 129 games to score 15 times.

Gerard Piqué has now scored more Champions League goals (16) than Sergio Ramos (15). #UCL pic.twitter.com/T6yZIJM3tX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2021

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pique is also now the joint highest scoring defender in the history of the Champions League. The Barca defender moves level at the top of the standings with former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos.

Interestingly, Pique’s first ever Champions League goal also came against Dynamo Kiev back in 2007. The defender scored during his time with Manchester United in a 4-0 win for the Red Devils.

Opta noted how Pique also hit another landmark with his latest goal. The defender is now the oldest player to score for Barcelona in the Champions League at the age of 34 years and 260 days.

Pique’s strike was also Barcelona’s first Champions League goal of the season. Ronald Koeman’s side had drawn blanks in their opening two games which resulted in 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

