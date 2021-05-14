Barcelona Reach ‘Total Agreement’ With Striker On 2-Year Deal: Report

Barcelona and Sergio Aguero have reportedly reached “total agreement” on a two-year deal at the Camp Nou. The Manchester City striker will arrive on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Negotiations between the two parties have been ongoing for some time but both sides have now found an agreement, according to La Porteria. Aguero has agreed to take a pay-cut to join the Catalan giants and will spend the next two seasons at Barcelona.

Aguero’s arrival will strengthen the Barcelona attack and also has the “knock-on effect” of “increasing the prospect of Messi remaining at the club,” according to Femin de la Calle at Eurosport.

Messi and Aguero are good friends and have played together previously at international level for Argentina. Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract expires as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Guardiola Praises Aguero

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been full of praise for Aguero as he prepares to say goodbye to the 33-year-old who has spent a decade at the Etihad Stadium and enjoyed huge success.

Aguero has won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and six League Cup crowns with the Sky Blues. The attacker could end the season on a high with Manchester City set to face Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports about Aguero and made it clear just how highly he rates the strike who has been forced to spend most of the season on the sidelines in his final season at City.

“He’s an absolutely top legend, extraordinary player, behaving as the most humble and nicest human being and it’s not easy to find that. That’s why I love him as a man,” he said. “Another player in his situation with what he has done, he could create conflict, he could create a difficult situation… but when one guy is beloved like he is for all ours fans, it is not just for scoring the goals, it’s because it is something that the people realise that you cannot hide away as a person.”

Guardiola added that he hopes Aguero can “play the last years of his career at a high level” and looks set to be granted his wish with the striker looking set to wear the blaugrana in 2021-22.

Memphis Depay To Join Barcelona Next?

Aguero is unlikely to be the only free agent to join Barcelona this summer. Manchester City teammate Eric Garcia is set to seal a return to the Camp Nou with the deal set to be announced after the Champions League final, according to Goal.

Lyon captain Memphis Depay is another player tipped to arrive. The Dutchman is also willing to take a pay-cut to join Barcelona and will sign if manager Ronald Koeman stays on as coach, according to Marca.

Koeman’s position is under scrutiny currently after Barca’s title hope were left in tatters following draws to Atletico Madrid and Levante. The coach met with president Joan Laporta for talks on Thursday but a decision will not be made until after the end of the season, as reported by Marca.

Barca still has two La Liga games left to play in 2020-21. First up is a visit from Celta Vigo on Sunday before the Catalan giants finish off away at Eibar on Sunday, May 23.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Secure Future of Club’s ‘New Sergio Busquets’