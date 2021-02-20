Barcelona Respond to Erling Haaland Transfer Rumors

Barcelona are one of several clubs being linked with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland currently, and coach Ronald Koeman was asked about the speculation at a news conference on Saturday.

The Dutch coach is reportedly keen on Haaland but was giving little away about the possibility of bringing the striker to the Camp Nou, saying, “We’ll have to wait to see who is the president and sit down with him and see what signings we can make for the future of the club.”

Haaland is one of Europe’s most desired players currently and has scored 31 goals in 29 appearances for club and country so far in 2020-21. Barca are due to elect a new president on March 7.

Haaland Becomes Barca’s Top Target

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented this season and may make for a difficult summer transfer market, but the club remain keen to bring in a new No. 9 to replace the departed Luis Suarez, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo.

The club’s presidential candidates have already been talking about Haaland in the run-up to the elections. Joan Laporta is the favorite to be named president for a second time and has appeared optimistic Haaland could be tempted to the Camp Nou, as reported by ESPN’s Jordi Blanco.

Laporta was asked about if he felt it would be possible to land a player such as Haaland and replied, “Yes. I have all the cards ready to face any situation and if we have to improve the football team I have the cards ready to play them.”

However, presidential rival Victor Font has responded to Laporta’s claims and suggested such a move is unlikely, as reported by Sport. He explained, “generating expectations about some of the stars who have dazzled us this week and the Champions League stars is irresponsible because it is not possible to sign them.”

How Much Would Haaland Cost?

Haaland certainly won’t come cheap if he does decide to swap Borussia Dortmund for Barcelona. The striker is rumored to have a €100 million release clause in his contract that comes into effect in 2022.

Dortmund won’t want to let their star man go without a fight either. CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Kicker in January that he does not think the striker will leave the club in 2021.

I don’t think that will happen. Erling and his advisor Mino Raiola know what they have in us. I can only advise him to do things like Robert Lewandowski. Haaland gave himself the time to mature into an absolute world-class player in Dortmund. You won’t be able to do that in a year. Because it is clear that if Erling should leave us at some point, then he will only go to an even bigger club, and so many are not considered. If you join a club like – just for an example – Real Madrid, you have to be world-class.

Haaland’s continued prolific form suggests he may well be a top target for many of Europe’s leading clubs in the summer. Dortmund may therefore face a struggle to keep hold of him, particularly if they are unable to offer Champions League football. The team are currently sixth in the Bundesliga table and six points off a Champions League place.

