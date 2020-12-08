‘Appalling’ Barcelona Ripped After Costly UCL Defeat to Juventus

Barcelona came in for huge criticism after slipping to a costly defeat to Serie A champions Juventus in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman’s side produced another dismal display and went down 3-0 in what is their first home defeat in Europe’s top competition since all the way back in 2013.

It could also prove a costly loss for the Dutch coach. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages of Europe’s elite competition, but the result means Juventus leapfrog Barca and progress as group winners.

Barca Ripped After Another Defeat

Indeed, it’s a second defeat in a row for Barca, following on from Saturday’s disappointment at Cadiz in La Liga, and drew plenty of criticism of Koeman and his underperforming players on social media.

Appalling this from Barcelona. Not only defeated but never even got into the game. No intensity or energy and a lot of errors, hesitancy in their actions. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) December 8, 2020

I decided to read a book instead of watching the second half of the Barça game and this is what we call self-care — Eric Coffin-Gould (@coffingould) December 8, 2020

Quite creative way of being humiliated by Koeman. Truly an innovator. It’s going to be a hattrick of penalties for Cristiano before full time. Finished club. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 8, 2020

This is just about as bad as Barca could have expected things to be under Koeman — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) December 8, 2020

This Barcelona team is absolutely hilarious to watch. No defensive organization, no clear-cut build-up structure, no protection against counter-attacks…just individual talent and vibes. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 8, 2020

For a team that has been perfect in Champions League until today, Barcelona has a truly deep-funk vibe right now. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) December 8, 2020

Barça playing like they have given up on Korman already. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) December 8, 2020

This could become Barcelona’s worst ever defeat at the Camp Nou now that Umtiti and Firpo are coming on. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors in front from the penalty spot after just 13 minutes after going down under pressure in the penalty area from Ronald Araujo on his first appearance since returning from injury.

Weston McKennie doubled Juventus’s lead with a flying volley on 20 minutes as Barca set an unwelcome new defensive record.

2 – Barcelona have conceded two goals in the first 20 minutes of a Champions League home game for the first time ever. Shock. pic.twitter.com/ojyyDDIvYW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 8, 2020

Ronaldo scored his second of the night with another penalty after half-time to put the game out of Barca’s reach. Barca center-back Clement Lenglet, who had already been booked and was fortunate to escape a second yellow card, conceded the spot-kick for a handball in the penalty area.

Juventus thought they had scored a fourth when defender Leonardo Bonucci bundled the ball home from close range following a corner, but fortunately for Barca his effort was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Both teams progress to the Round of 16 draw to be held on Friday, but Juventus should theoretically face an easier draw after finishing top. Barca will face one of the other group winners and could come up against teams such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, or Liverpool. The final round of group games will be played on Wednesday.

Pressure Increasing on Koeman

Tuesday’s result will pile more pressure on Koeman. The Dutch coach has overseen Barca’s worst start to a La Liga season for over 30 years since replacing Quique Setien as coach in the summer.

14 – Barcelona have earned just 14 points in their opening 10 LaLiga games this season, their lowest tally at this stage since 1987/88 season (13, three points per win), the previous campaign to Johan Cruyff arrival Barcelona as manager. History. pic.twitter.com/gphAEr5EEg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2020

The Champions League had offered Barca some respite before defeat to Juventus. Barca headed into the match after winning all five group games but have been brought down to earth with a bang against Juventus.

Koeman will need to regroup quickly with his team facing three home La Liga games in less than a week against Levante, Real Sociedad, and Valencia. The Dutchman has already seen his team’s title hopes fade after slipping 12 points off the top of the table and another defeat would put real scrutiny on the new coach’s methods and future at the club.

