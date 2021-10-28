Riqui Puig Reacts To Koeman’s Barcelona Sacking [LOOK]

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig can be forgiven for not feeling too sad to see Ronald Koeman depart the Camp Nou. The Dutchman told Puig to go out on loan when he first arrived and barely used the youngster during his time at the club.

Puig certainly appeared to be in good spirits on Thursday as the team returned to training under interim coach Sergi Barjuan. Many of Puig’s teammates, including Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri, posted goodbye messages to Koeman on social media but the youngster did not join in.

Instead he posted a photo on Instagram stories that Barcelona had tweeted earlier in the day showing Puig with Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Luuk de Jong, and Neto. As you can see, there is simply no hiding the huge smile on the youngster’s face.

Puig was also spotted on his way out of Barcelona training by fans waiting after the session. The 22-year-old stopped to sign an autograph and was still sporting a huge grin.

La cara de Riqui Puig me recuerda a la cara que uno pone cuando le preguntan por la persona de la que está enamorada. Se te hace imposible contener la sonrisa. pic.twitter.com/JdgllCunuO — Cruyffistas (@cruyffistas) October 28, 2021

The midfielder has managed just 73 minutes of football for Barcelona this season and was an unused substitute in Koeman’s final game in charge on Wednesday at Rayo Vallecano.

Xavi To Return To Barcelona?

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that B team coach Sergi Barjuan will take charge of the team on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Koeman is found.

LATEST NEWS | Sergi Barjuan, new interim manager of FC Barcelona More info: https://t.co/XhkvtE1q9L pic.twitter.com/IV77rw7vXP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2021

Club legend Xavi is the favorite to take the job and has already reached a deal to coach the team, as reported by Diario Sport. Barca and Xavi now just need to negotiate his exit from Qatari side Al-Sadd.

Xavi’s club are willing to let him return to Barcelona but do not want him to depart before the team’s match against Al Duhail on Saturday, November 3, as reported by Edu Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi Return Would Be Good News For Puig

The prospect of Xavi returning should spell good news for Puig as the two already know each other well.

Image: Barcelona legend Xavi with Riqui Puig (right). [md] pic.twitter.com/RVjohfr5Uf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 7, 2018

Xavi spoke fondly of Puig back in 2018 when the youngster caught the eye during a pre-season tour of the United States under then coach Ernesto Valverde, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I am very happy because when I see him playing, we can see the total Barça school, that we like so much. In some way it reminds us of that football that we have lived years ago. That particular DNA of our game and that is so complex to find in specific players. And Riqui has it,” he said. “He has talent, he sees the play right away, he knows what he has to do at all times, he is intelligent. I hope Ernesto can give him opportunities when he deserves them. I think he’s already quite prepared, I’d say he’s very prepared, to play in the first team of Barça.”

Puig is already a fan favorite but is still yet to break into the starting XI at the Camp Nou and has been overlooked by managers including Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien, and Koeman.

The midfielder has repeatedly said he’s determined to succeed at Barcelona, despite struggling for game time, and may never have a better opportunity than under Xavi if the 41-year-old does, as expected, take charge.

