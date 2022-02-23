Riqui Puig Makes Key Decision on Barcelona Future: Report

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has made a key decision on his future and is now willing to listen to offers to move away from the Camp Nou at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Puig’s contract at the Camp Nou runs until 2023 but the 22-year-old has “for the first time” started to “accept” that he must make a decision and stop waiting for a chance in the first team, as reported by Anais Marti at La Vanguardia.

The midfielder had hoped to gain prominence following the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as coach but remains on the fringes and firmly behind Nico Gonzalez, Pedri and Gavi in the pecking order. Perhaps crucially, all three players are younger than Puig.

Puig has ignored advice to leave Barcelona in the past, even on loan, and has always insisted he wants only to succeed at the Camp Nou. However, the midfielder has made only 11 appearances so far this season, and just one as a starter, and his situation looks unlikely to change anytime soon.

Why Hasn’t Puig Played More at Barcelona?

Puig looked set for a big future at Barcelona and was one of the most highly-rated players to emerge from the club’s La Masia academy. However, he has failed to convince former coaches Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien, Ronald Koeman and now Xavi he deserves regular playing time.

There’s no doubting Puig’s talent but there has been speculation he lacks the required attitude to succeed. Marti offered some detail on why Puig may be struggling to convince from one of his coaches at La Masia.

“In La Masia, Riqui Puig was valued for his work with the ball,” said the coach. “However, professional football has different defensive and attacking aspects that he is not differential on. Maybe it’s because of the lack of confidence and minutes.”

Puig To Leave on Loan?

It’s not clear where Puig may head to if he does finally decide to cut ties with Barcelona and seek a new challenge. He has previously been linked with Premier League clubs and Serie A sides but may prefer to stay in La Liga where he may not lack for offers.

Reshad Rahman writing for The Sportsman thinks Puig needs to seek a temporary move away from the Camp Nou next season in order to get his stalling career back on track.

“The best decision for Puig would be to leave the club on loan this summer. He’s 22 and isn’t playing as much as he thought he would, since other players have overtaken him,” he explained. “If he wants to continue his growth as a professional player, it’s much better if he goes to a team that gives him minutes.”

Puig has been at Barcelona since the age of 14 and leaving will be a big decision for the midfielder. However, it seems he may be left with little choice if he wants to play regularly next season.

