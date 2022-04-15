Robert Lewandowski’s Wife Drops Barcelona Transfer Hint?

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski, with the Poland international out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2023 and yet to agree a new deal.

Lewandowski’s wife may just have fuelled rumors of a move to Barcelona with her latest post on Instagram stories. Anna Lewandowski has told her 3.9 million followers that she’s starting to learn Spanish, as shown by Barca Universal.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany spoke about rumors regarding a Barcelona move for Lewandowski ahead of the team’s Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, April 15.

Alemany confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the club’s No. 9 for next season and also denied the Catalan giants had reached an agreement with the 33-year-old, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We deeply respect him, he is a very important player for his club. We are in the field of journalistic speculation, which is logical,” he said. “But I already tell you that we do not have an agreement with absolutely anyone. If one day we are interested in a footballer, we will talk to his club.”

Bayern Boss Talks Lewandowski Future

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has spoken about Lewandowski’s future amid the continuing speculation concerning the Bundesliga’s top scorer. Nagelsmann told a news conference that he’s not surprised by the rumors.

“I never got the impression that he wants to leave. He talks a lot about tactics and always gives the impression that he is interested,” he said. “But it’s also a bit normal to think about your future, especially when you’ve been at the club for so long.”

Bayern don’t want to lose the striker which means Lewandowski will have to force his way out if he is to depart, according to Sport. The Pole has only been offered a one-year extension at Barcelona but believes he can play for another three seasons at the very highest level.

Barcelona “want to sign a star this summer” and know Lewandowski’s high wages will complicated any deal, due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties, but still believe they can pull off what would be a shock transfer.

Lewandowski Set For Bayern Talks

Lewandowski is due to sit down with Bayern for talks “in the next few weeks” to discuss his future with the Bavarian giants, as reported by Sky Sports. The meeting is seen to be “top priority” as Bayern try to hold on to the Poland internationa.

Bayern’s top scorer is once again in the midst of another incredible season. Lewandowski has 32 goals in the Bundesliga from 29 outings and netted 13 in 10 Champions League games.

Lewandowski said in March 2021 that he is “open to anything” when it comes to his future which will encourage admirers that he can be lured away from Bayern in the summer after eight years with the Bavarian giants.

