Sergino Dest Shows Off Sublime Skill in Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest turned on the style for the Catalan giants on Sunday against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The 20-year-old once again took up his usual position on the right flank and produced a sublime piece of skill in the first half to evade two Real Sociedad defenders.

Dest’s evening got even better two minutes before half-time when the USMNT star notched his first La Liga goal for the club. Captain Lionel Messi teed up the defender to fire a shot past goalkeeper Alex Remiro.



🇺🇸❗️ Messi tees up SERGINO DEST for the US international's first @LaLigaEN goal! #RealSociedadBarca pic.twitter.com/EICcz49wy4 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 21, 2021

Barcelona’s third also came courtesy of Dest at the start of the second half. Jordi Alba did well to get into the penalty area and fire a ball across goal for the young American to net his second of the match.

Dest now has three for the season in what is his debut campaign with the Catalan giants following his summer move from Ajax. The 20-year-old opened his account in a 4-1 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev in November.

Dest’s goals also mean he becomes the 18th different player to find the back of the net for Barcelona in 2020-21, more than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues, according to Opta.

Griezmann Puts Barcelona Ahead

Dest’s opening goal made it 2-0 to Barcelona after Antoine Griezmann had opened the scoring for the visitors after 37 minutes at Anoeta. The Frenchman notched from close range against his former club after Ousmane Dembele’s effort had been parried by the goalkeeper.

🥳 Birthday boy ANTOINE GRIEZMANN puts @FCBarcelona on the front foot with a goal against his former club. #RealSociedadBarca pic.twitter.com/vECSzMKfMS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 21, 2021

Griezmann ended a run of nine games without a goal by scoring in the 4-1 win over Huesca last time out and has now scored in consecutive league games for just the third time in his career at the Camp Nou.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT Antoine Griezmann has now scored a goal in consecutive league appearances for just the third time in his Barcelona career – he last did so in Oct-Nov 2020 (vs Alavés and Betis). He marks his 30th birthday with a goal against his former club!#RealSociedadBarca pic.twitter.com/xeaqPtfl1F — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 21, 2021

The goal is the perfect present for the World Cup winner who was named in the starting line-up on his 30th birthday. Griezmann shares his birthday with team-mate Alba and coach Ronald Koeman.

Happy birthday to us 🎈Who is the oldest? 😜

Feliz cumpleaños a nosotros tres 🎈 Quien es el mayor? 😜 pic.twitter.com/ciOEwl1889 — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 21, 2021

Messi Beats Xavi’s Record

Sunday’s match also saw Messi add yet another record to his bulging collection. The captain made his 768th outing for the Catalan giants, overtaking Xavi to become the player with the most appearances for Barcelona in the history of the club.

768 – Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 is making his 768th appearance for @FCBarcelona in all competitions (661 goals and 263 assists), becoming the player with the most appearances for the club (Xavi Hernández, 767). Historic. pic.twitter.com/iYiCt6A2mZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

The captain’s assist for Dest takes him to 10 in all competitions for the Catalan giants, and the Argentine also went on to add Barcelona’s fourth of the night on 57 minutes.

Sergio Busquets picked out Messi as he ran out into the penalty area and nudged the ball past Remiro. The goal means the Barcelona captain now has 22 in La Liga, ensuring he remains three ahead of his nearest challenger Luis Suarez in the race for the Pichichi.

Messi’s performance also continues the red-hot form he has shown since the turn of the year. The 33-year-old now has an incredible 15 goals and 7 assists in just 12 La Liga games in 2021.

