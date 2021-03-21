Sergino Dest Shows Off Sublime Skill in Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

Sergino Dest Shows Off Sublime Skill in Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

  • Shares
  • Updated
Sergino Dest and Antoine Griezmann

Getty Sergino Dest celebrates with Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest turned on the style for the Catalan giants on Sunday against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The 20-year-old once again took up his usual position on the right flank and produced a sublime piece of skill in the first half to evade two Real Sociedad defenders.

Dest’s evening got even better two minutes before half-time when the USMNT star notched his first La Liga goal for the club. Captain Lionel Messi teed up the defender to fire a shot past goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Barcelona’s third also came courtesy of Dest at the start of the second half. Jordi Alba did well to get into the penalty area and fire a ball across goal for the young American to net his second of the match.

Dest now has three for the season in what is his debut campaign with the Catalan giants following his summer move from Ajax. The 20-year-old opened his account in a 4-1 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev in November.

Dest’s goals also mean he becomes the 18th different player to find the back of the net for Barcelona in 2020-21, more than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues, according to Opta.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Griezmann Puts Barcelona Ahead

Dest’s opening goal made it 2-0 to Barcelona after Antoine Griezmann had opened the scoring for the visitors after 37 minutes at Anoeta. The Frenchman notched from close range against his former club after Ousmane Dembele’s effort had been parried by the goalkeeper.

Griezmann ended a run of nine games without a goal by scoring in the 4-1 win over Huesca last time out and has now scored in consecutive league games for just the third time in his career at the Camp Nou.

The goal is the perfect present for the World Cup winner who was named in the starting line-up on his 30th birthday. Griezmann shares his birthday with team-mate Alba and coach Ronald Koeman.

Messi Beats Xavi’s Record

Sunday’s match also saw Messi add yet another record to his bulging collection. The captain made his 768th outing for the Catalan giants, overtaking Xavi to become the player with the most appearances for Barcelona in the history of the club.

The captain’s assist for Dest takes him to 10 in all competitions for the Catalan giants, and the Argentine also went on to add Barcelona’s fourth of the night on 57 minutes.

Sergio Busquets picked out Messi as he ran out into the penalty area and nudged the ball past Remiro. The goal means the Barcelona captain now has 22 in La Liga, ensuring he remains three ahead of his nearest challenger Luis Suarez in the race for the Pichichi.

Messi’s performance also continues the red-hot form he has shown since the turn of the year. The 33-year-old now has an incredible 15 goals and 7 assists in just 12 La Liga games in 2021.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Boss Koeman Offers Injury Update on Ansu Fati

Read More