Sergino Dest’s Agent Offers Update on Defender’s Future at Barcelona

Sergino Dest is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona after leaving the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window to spend the season on loan with Serie A side AC Milan.

The USMNT star’s agent has now offered an update on his future and admits there is interest in the defender from three Premier League clubs, as reported by the Barca Times.

“There is still no progress with any club. Dest will return to Barcelona and then we will meet with the management and decide,” he said. “There are three clubs from the Premier League that have shown a lot of interest.”

Dest’s loan to AC Milan does include an option to sign the defender permanently, but it seems unlikely the Rossoneri will take it up. The full-back has only started two league games for Milan this season and has not really made an impact at the San Siro.

Barcelona Still Short of Right-Back Options

Barcelona are short of right-back options currently. Central defender Jules Kounde has played in the position for the majority of the season but is surely not a long-term option.

Indeed manager Xavi told a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s clash with Real Betis that he knows full well Kounde prefers to play in the middle rather than on the flank

“We will have time to think about next season. He is adapting well to right-back. I know he’s a center-back but circumstances are what they are. He has to adapt to play as a right-back for the team and he’s playing well,” he explained. “It’s not his best position, he’s a center-back, he prefers to play there. He is helping us a lot in defence. Incredible as a right-back or a center-back.”

Fellow center-back Ronald Araujo has also played at right-back this season, along with utility man Sergi Roberto but neither are long-term options either.

Right-back Julian Araujo has arrived from LA Galaxy but has linked up with the reserves initially and it remains to be seen if he will be part of the first-team squad next season.

Sergino Dest Sends Out Strong Message

There’s no doubt that Dest has endured a difficult time recently. He struggled to make an impact in his first season at Barcelona and has found it going at Milan as well on loan.

The American has posted a motivational video on Instagram, suggesting he is determined not to give up. The video shows Dest being put through his paces and has the caption “Adversity Builds Character.”

It would be no surprise to see Dest move on again in the summer and follow fellow USMNT stars such as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie in making the move to the Premier League.

Barcelona may lack right-back options but have already made it clear that Dest is not in Xavi’s plans for the future. Thee club are also keen to raise funds and cut costs which means any attractive offers for the defender would surely be welcomed.

