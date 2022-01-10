Xavi Names Strong Barcelona Squad For Real Madrid Clash

Barcelona coach Xavi has been able to name a strong squad for his team’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with fierce rivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, January 12.

The boss has called up 24 players for the trip to Riyadh, including Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, and Ronald Araujo who are travelling without having being given the medical green light to play yet.

The trio could still feature in Wednesday’s big match. Araujo is back in the squad just three days after undergoing sugery on a “fractured second and third metatarsal of his right hand.”

Araujo missed Barcelona’s 1-1 La Liga draw at Granada on Saturday but is keen to play in the match despite his injury. The defender could even feature with a “protective splint,” as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Barcelona are still without Martin Braithwaite, Eric Garcia, and Sergi Roberto because of injury but the club’s problems have cleared up significantly since Xavi only had nine first-teamers available for their game at Real Mallorca due to injuries, Covid, and suspension.

Could Ferran Torres Debut For Barcelona?

The other big squad news concerns new signing Ferran Torres who was not included on the original squad list but has subsequently been allowed to travel after testing negative for Covid-19 alongside midfielder Pedri.

MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ▶️ Players @FerranTorres20 and @Pedri have tested negative for Covid-19 in PCRs and can rejoin the rest of the team in Riyadh. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. pic.twitter.com/RBbZx15RrK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 10, 2022

It’s been a good day for the forward who is also now eligible to play competitively for Barcelona after being registered following his move from Manchester City. The Catalans have managed to make room on the wage bill by extending Samuel Umtiti’s contract, with the defender also lowering his salary.

Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register @FerranTorres20 with the Spanish Professional Football League. https://t.co/M49mXejym3 pic.twitter.com/oJcFR8esbv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 10, 2022

Xavi is said to be thinking about starting the game with Torres, according to Javi Miguel at Diario AS. Torres hasn’t played since injuring a foot playing for Spain in October but could now debut either as a starter off the bench.

Xavi Says Ansu Ready to Return

Wednesday’s fixture against Real Madrid could also see Fati make his long-awaited return. The teenage striker has not featured since November due to injury, but Xavi told a press conference before the draw at Granada’s he’s ready to return.

“He probably won’t be available for tomorrow but he will be for the Super Cup. It’s a spectacular bit of news for us. He’s working very well, he’s a great professional, he’s very, very ambitious and he’s really going to help us,” he said. “He can make a difference and for us that’s fundamental. But we want him to be 100%, we don’t want to take any risks at all. We don’t want anything to jeopardise the rest of the season for him.”

Barca’s attack has been decimated by injuries in 2021-22 but Xavi does have plenty of options for the Clasico clash. Ansu, Memphis Depay, and Ousmane Dembele are all back from injury, while Ez Abde is also available after testing negative for Covid-19.

Barcelona B striker Ferran Jutgla, who has been called up to the senior side due to injuries and filled in well, is also available along with Luuk de Jong. The Dutchman has been criticized during his brief time at Barca but has scored in the team’s last two games.

