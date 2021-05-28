Barcelona Target ‘Certain’ Of Transfer, Has Three-Year Contract

Barcelona target Emerson Royal has said he is certain he will join the Catalan giants from Real Betis in the summer transfer window and sign a three-year deal at the Camp Nou.

The defender is co-owned by both clubs but has spent the last two seasons with the Verdiblancos. Emerson is now due to move to Barca and told reporters at a press conference he expects the deal to go through, as reported by Efe.

“With certainty. Everyone knows that I have a contract with Barcelona as of July 1,” he said. “I have a three-year contract with Barcelona. And, as the press has said, Barcelona has already contacted Betis and announced that they count on me for next season.”

Dani Alves Is Emerson’s Inspiration

Emerson is currently on international duty with Brazil after being called up by the Selecao after former Barcelona star Dani Alves was forced to pull out due to injury. The right-back spoke about the influence Alves has had on his career, as reported by Diario Sport.

“He is an inspiration to me, I have always followed him and I have a very special affection for him,” he said, “I hope one day to meet him personally either in the Seleçao concentration or myself and, God willing, one day we will play together with Brazil.”

Barca has struggled to find a replacement for Alves since he left in 2016. Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, and Sergino Dest have all been used in that slot in recent seasons but have so far failed to make the position their own.

Emerson looks set to be the latest player to stake a claim for the slot. The Brazilan looks set to battle it out with Dest for the position, while Roberto’s future at the club is uncertain, according to Marca.

Emerson Dreaming of Barcelona

Emerson also spoke about how playing for Barcelona is his dream. The 22-year-old made it clear that moving to the Camp Nou is a result of dedication, hard work and is a huge source of pride.

“For me it is a dream to play for Barcelona. And if this possibility has appeared it was fundamentally as a consequence of my work, my determination and the evolution that I have had during the time that I have played in Betis,” he said. “I am very happy. The recognition that Barcelona has had in me has been key in my career, now I hope to show my work at Barça.”



The defender comes after two seasons where he has become a regular at Betis. Manuel Pellegrini’s team finished the 2020-21 campaign in sixth place in La Liga, securing a place in next season’s Europa League, and Emerson says he has learnt a lot at the club.

“I am very grateful for everything I have experienced. Since I arrived at Betis I always felt confident in my work because everyone helped me a lot,” he said. I have played two very good seasons in which I stood out in one league where I had just arrived, I was one of the prominent players at Betis.”

Emerson could be one of several signings to arrive at Barca this summer. Free agents Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, and Georginio Wijnaldum continue to be heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

