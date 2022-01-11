Barcelona Target ‘Happy & Grateful’ To Hear Transfer Rumors

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski has said he’s “happy and grateful” to hear of interest in his services from Barcelona but insists he is focused on his current team for the time being.

Dimitrievski has emerged as an option to replace back-up stopper Neto at the Camp Nou, and provide competition for first choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as reported by Epika.

Barca are keen to get Neto off the wage bill in the January transfer window, while the report claims that “it’s only a matter of time” before Dimitrievski leaves Rayo for the Camp Nou.

However, the Rayo stopper has now been asked about the rumors and insists that he’s not thinking about a transfer to the Catalan giants right now despite what the media claims, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I am very focused on the games this season and that is what interests me. Hearing things like that makes you feel happy and grateful because surely I have done something good because that is why they ask about me,” he said. “But I am very focused on my own things, on working for the team and continuing to add to the team.”

Dimitrievski is a key player for Rayo and has played an important role in the team’s fine start to the 2021-22 season on the club’s first campaign back in La Liga after promotion. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit in seventh place in the table, while only Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Athletic Club have conceded less goals so far this season.

Anyone Wants To Play for a Big Team – Dimitrievski

The Rayo stopper also insisted he had received no information regarding any contact from Barcelona but did let slip that he believes all players would love to play “for a big team.”

“I don’t have any information and I would not like to know it directly because it can affect my day to day. I am a serious and very calm person,” he added. “Today Barcelona, tomorrow Atlético but you have to be focused: train well, play well … but whatever has to come will come. Obviously anyone wants to improve and play for a big team but I’m very focused on Rayo.”

Dimitrievski began his career with North Macedonia team Rabotnicki but left for Spain in 2021 to join Granada’s reserve team. The goalkeeper also played for Cadiz B, Granada’s first team, and Gimnàstic before joining Rayo in 2018.

Neto Keen To Leave Barcelona?

Meanwhile, it would be little surprise to see Neto leave Barcelona in search of regular football. The Brazilian has only made three appearances this season and is only likely to play in the Copa del Rey unless Ter Stegen picks up an injury.

The 32-year-old saw a transfer request turned down in January 2021 and is tired of life on the bench. Neto is contracted to Barca until 2023 but his agents are looking into a move either to the Premier League or Serie A, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Yet even if Neto does move it’s not clear if Barca will be able to sign a goalkeeper. The club’s enormous doubts and huge wage bill make signings difficult, while the Catalans could also turn to 22-year-old Barca B goalkeeper Inaki Pena as Ter Stegen’s back-up for the rest of the season.

