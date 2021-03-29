Barcelona Target ‘Still Talking To Other Clubs,’ Says Agent

David Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi has said the Bayern Munich man is still in talks with a number of clubs amid transfer rumors he is wanted at Barcelona after his contract at the Allianz Arena expires this summer.

A move to La Liga, and either Real Madrid and Barcelona, appears to be Alaba’s preferred destination although Zahavi told Kicker, “but we’re still talking to other clubs.” The adviser added that “David has to choose who will win the race” and insisted there is “no deadline” on when the 28-year-old will make a decision.

Alaba has already confirmed he will leave Bayern as a free agent at the end of the season after 13 trophy-packed years at the German club. Premier League side Chelsea and French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on the versatile star.

Real Madrid to Pip Barcelona To Alaba?

There’s no doubt Alaba will be an attractive target for many clubs this summer. The defender is an experienced and versatile player, capable of playing across the backline and in midfield.

Alaba has also won nine Bundesliga titles and claimed the Champions League and FIFA World Cup twice during his long career with the Bavarian giants. He’s also an experienced international and has played in two World Cups with Austria.

The 28-year-old has prioritized a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer and “has his heart set on a move to Spain,” according to Sky in Germany. The report also states that “the race between Barcelona and Real Madrid remains close” despite speculation claiming he has already signed a pre-contract with Real Madrid.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in February that Alaba had agreed a four-year deal with Madrid after turning down approaches from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Is Alaba Too Expensive For Barcelona?

Alaba’s agent Zahavi has a good relationship with new Barcelona president Joan Laporta but a move to Real Madrid still looks more likely because of the Catalans’ financial problems.

The Austrian is available on a free transfer but his wage demands mean Barca is unlikely to be able to compete financially with Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Catalans are also reportedly set to sign center-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City this summer.

Alaba has given away little when talking about his next move, according to AS. He said in February, “I have not yet decided where I am going. Madrid or Barça? My agents will inform me of everything and I will not drive myself crazy when deciding.”

For now, Alaba’s focus will be on Bayern Munich with the German side four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with eight games left to play and into the last eight of the Champions League. Bayern takes on PSG in what is a repeat of last season’s final which the German side won 1-0 to lift the European Cup for the sixth time in the club’s history.

