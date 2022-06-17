Barcelona To Spend €200M on 3 Players After Selling Assets: Report

Barcelona are hoping for a huge income boost which will spark a summer spending spree after members voted to authorize the sale of future merchandising and television rights.

The club have announced they are hoping to receive income of around €600 million from the sale of a minority stake in Barcelona Licensing and Merchandizing and 25% of their future income from LaLiga television rights.

Barcelona could use around one-third of that fee to rebuild the team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, as reported by Cope. The Catalans are hoping to sign Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Lewandowski To Arrive First?

Lewandowski has already made it clear he wants to leave Bayern in the summer and move to Barcelona. The Catalan giants are hoping to “present the striker before July 15 at the Camp Nou and take him on the preseason tour.”

The Bayern Munich striker has reiterated his desire to leave in an interview with Bild and is hoping an agreement can be reached, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I still have one year left on my contract, that’s why I’ve asked the club for the go-ahead for a transfer. I think that in the current situation it’s the best solution, especially because the club can still receive money for the transfer,” he said. “I don’t want to force anything, it’s not about that. It’s about looking for the best solution. You have to cool emotions, I want to speak calmly and not through the media.”

Bayern appear to be closing in on a replacement for the attacker. The Bundesliga champions have agreed a €40m fee with Liverpool for Sadio Mane, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Bernardo ‘Attracted’ to Barcelona

Bernardo Silva is a player who is keen to leave Manchester City and is “attracted” by a move to Barcelona. The midfielder already knows that coach Xavi wants him in his team if Frenkie de Jong is sold, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Portugal international has already instructed his agents to negotiate with Manchester City if a bid does arrive from the Catalan giants, although no offer has yet been made.

Coach Pep Guardiola has already said it will be “very difficult” for Barca to sign Bernardo this summer, but the club’s improved financial situation and the sale of De Jong would improve their chances.

Xavi ‘Insists’ On Kounde

Kounde is another player who will not be easy to acquire but is a favorite of Xavi’s. The Barcelona coach is insisting the Catalans move for the France international, as reported by Diario Sport.

The center-back is valued at around €60 million and is also wanted by Chelsea, who are keen to bring in a defender after losing Toni Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barca.

Kounde has prioritized a move to Barcelona, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, and would likely be a regular. Xavi has already told Gerard Pique he is no longer a guaranteed starter and needs a partner for Ronald Araujo.

